  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Giants legend Phil Simms hints gradual Jaxson Dart rollout plan after Russell Wilson's abysmal outing in 22-9 loss to Chiefs

Giants legend Phil Simms hints gradual Jaxson Dart rollout plan after Russell Wilson's abysmal outing in 22-9 loss to Chiefs

By Arnold
Modified Sep 23, 2025 14:37 GMT
Giants legend Phil Simms hints gradual Jaxson Dart rollout plan after Russell Wilson
Giants legend Phil Simms hints gradual Jaxson Dart rollout plan after Russell Wilson's abysmal outing in 22-9 loss to Chiefs (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson had a poor outing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 on Sunday. The Giants QB went 18 of 32 for 160 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions as the Chiefs won 22-9 at MetLife Stadium.. New York fans in attendance booed Wilson during the game and called for rookie Jaxson Dart to lead the team, who have lost all three of their games this season.

Ad

Amid Wilson's struggles, Giants legend Phil Simms has hinted that the team might continue starting the veteran in the coming weeks before giving Dart the reins.

"I don't think they'll bench Russell Wilson, just to say that, real quick," Simms said on the "Up&Adams" show on Monday. "They got the Chargers coming in. They need to keep him out there to give themselves probably a better chance to win. Sooner or later here, probably with the next two to three weeks, we will see Jaxson Dart out there on the field."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Giants will host the high-flying LA Chargers (3-0) in Week 4 on Sunday. The game will be another stren test for New York coach Brian Daboll, who is coming under increasing pressure with every defeat.

Russell Wilson opens up on being booed by Giants fans during Week 3 vs Chiefs

NFL: New York Giants QB Russell Wilson - Source: Imagn
NFL: New York Giants QB Russell Wilson - Source: Imagn

Wilson opened up on the boos he received from the Giants fans after his team's Week 3 loss to the Chiefs.

Ad
“Yeah, there are highs and lows and always tough moments,” Wilson said on Sunday. “You know, you got to have thick skin, you know what I mean? You got to be able to know who you are, the player that you are, know what you’re capable of."

In three games for New York, Wilson has recorded 778 passing yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. The more worrying stat is that the Giants have not won a game with Wilson as their starter.

It will be interesting to see if Wilson continues as the Giants' QB1 against the Chargers on Sunday.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications