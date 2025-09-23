Giants legend Phil Simms hints gradual Jaxson Dart rollout plan after Russell Wilson's abysmal outing in 22-9 loss to Chiefs

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson had a poor outing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 on Sunday. The Giants QB went 18 of 32 for 160 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions as the Chiefs won 22-9 at MetLife Stadium.. New York fans in attendance booed Wilson during the game and called for rookie Jaxson Dart to lead the team, who have lost all three of their games this season.Amid Wilson's struggles, Giants legend Phil Simms has hinted that the team might continue starting the veteran in the coming weeks before giving Dart the reins.&quot;I don't think they'll bench Russell Wilson, just to say that, real quick,&quot; Simms said on the &quot;Up&amp;Adams&quot; show on Monday. &quot;They got the Chargers coming in. They need to keep him out there to give themselves probably a better chance to win. Sooner or later here, probably with the next two to three weeks, we will see Jaxson Dart out there on the field.&quot;The Giants will host the high-flying LA Chargers (3-0) in Week 4 on Sunday. The game will be another stren test for New York coach Brian Daboll, who is coming under increasing pressure with every defeat.Russell Wilson opens up on being booed by Giants fans during Week 3 vs ChiefsNFL: New York Giants QB Russell Wilson - Source: ImagnWilson opened up on the boos he received from the Giants fans after his team's Week 3 loss to the Chiefs.“Yeah, there are highs and lows and always tough moments,” Wilson said on Sunday. “You know, you got to have thick skin, you know what I mean? You got to be able to know who you are, the player that you are, know what you’re capable of.&quot;In three games for New York, Wilson has recorded 778 passing yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. The more worrying stat is that the Giants have not won a game with Wilson as their starter.It will be interesting to see if Wilson continues as the Giants' QB1 against the Chargers on Sunday.