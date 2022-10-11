"Deshaun Watson has requested an immediate trade to the Giants" - Giants player getting massage on sidelines prompts jokes about Browns QB 

New York Giants player Darney Holmes was getting a massage on the sidelines that looked, shall we say, odd, and Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's name has come up because of it. It has led many to jokingly add Deshaun Watson to the conversation due to what it looked like was going on during the sideline massage.

Now, we know that it was not what it looked like as Holmes was clearly getting his thigh massaged during the game. But that hasn't stopped ESPN's Pardon My Take's Twitter account from posting the video with a sneaky caption that said "Deshaun Watson to the Giants."

One fan posted that Watson will be looking for a trade to the Giants.

"Deshaun Watson has requested an immediate trade to the Giants."

See for yourself. Just watch the video here.

Given the nature of the video and what it looked like was happening, even though we know it wasn't, it still led many NFL fans to give their take with Watson's name coming up a lot and baring the brunt of the jokes.

We all know that it clearly isn't what it looks like, but as we can see, that hasn't stopped NFL fans from having fun at Watson's expense, especially given the alleged history the quarterback has with massages.

His civil suits dominated the off-season media landscape. It has quieted down to a degree, but Holmes' massage on Sunday brought it all back.

Browns doing OK without Deshaun Watson

While Cleveland's record is currently 2-3, the expectation from Jacoby Brissett was to try and keep the team's playoff hopes alive until Watson returns, which we believe will be in Week 11.

Given that the rest of the AFC North is rather up and down at the moment with the Bengals sitting at 2-3, the Steelers at 1-4 and the Ravens leading the division with a 3-2 record, the Browns are currently second in the standings.

If Brissett can keep the team afloat for the next six weeks and have the Browns in playoff contention, then everyone at the facility will be feeling good about their chances.

Of course, it could all go pear-shaped with Cleveland due to play the Ravens, Bengals, Bills, Dolphins and the Buccaneers before Watson returns. So there is a real chance that the season could be over before Week 11 for Cleveland.

It is hoped that they will still be in playoff contention, but their schedule does not do them any favors.

