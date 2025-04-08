Giants predicted to get Jalen Milroe by Mel Kiper in new mock draft

The New York Giants have a need at quarterback, and Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft has them selecting a developmental quarterback.

The Giants have the third overall pick, but Kiper has them selecting Abdul Carter instead of Shedeur Sanders, who is still on the board. After selecting Carter third overall, Kiper has the Giants selecting Jalen Milroe with the 34th overall pick.

"After the Giants passed on Shedeur Sanders in Round 1, they could come back to the quarterbacks on Day 2," Kiper wrote. "There is some love for Milroe in NFL circles right now, and he could fit well in New York. He'd have the chance to learn behind Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, developing his pre-snap reads and improving his short-to-intermediate accuracy. Milroe throws a great deep ball and can change a game with his legs. He ran for 20 scores in 2024."

Kiper believes Milroe would benefit from sitting and learning for a year, which would happen with the Giants.

Russell Wilson is on a one-year deal, while Jameis Winston signed a two-year deal, so Milroe could compete for the starting job in 2026.

Kiper believes Milroe can be a good NFL quarterback but still has some developing to do, which is why the Giants can afford to select him and have him sit behind Wilson and Winston next season.

Jalen Milroe will attend the NFL Draft

Jalen Milroe was considered to be a Day 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, some thought he might sneak into the first round after he accepted an invite to the 2025 NFL Draft.

"Sources: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe had private workouts with the #Saints and #Browns that were described as “impressive.” He also met with key members of the #Jets offensive staff and the #Steelers — prior to his Pro Day last month," Jordan Schultz reported.

After Schultz's report, NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky claimed Milroe will be drafted higher than many expected him to be.

Milroe was a two-year starter at Alabama and was with the Crimson Tide for four years.

Last season, Milroe went 205-for-319 for 2,844 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 726 yards and 20 touchdowns as he is a dual-threat quarterback.

