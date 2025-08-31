Jameis Winston's brother, Jonah Winston, made a major career decision on Saturday. The three-star wide receiver from the 2026 class continued his family tradition by committing to Mike Norvell's Florida State ahead of the first game of the season versus Alabama.Rivals announced the news via their X (formerly Twitter) handle.&quot;🚨BREAKING🚨 WR Jonah Winston has committed to Florida State🍢 He's the younger brother of former FSU QB and Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston‼️,&quot; the caption read.The New York Giants quarterback reposted it with a five-word reaction.&quot;WHAT A DAY FOR @FSUFootball,&quot; he wrote.The 2015 Pro Bowler represented the Florida State Seminoles from 2012 to 2014. After sitting behind primary QB EJ Manual in his first year, Jameis took the quarterback mantle in 2013. He led his side to a national championship in his first year as a starter.The 31-year-old was named the Heisman Trophy winner and the AP College Football Athlete of the year, alongside multiple ACC and other honors. He was named the ACC Athlete of the Year in 2014. Winston also earned the First-Team All-ACC honor in 2013 and 2014.The NFL star's brother would also hope to replicate a similar legacy during his time with the program. He revealed the reason behind picking Florida State despite offers from Auburn, Ole Miss, Alabama and others.&quot;“The real question is, ‘Why not FSU?' I love this program, and it’s been that way for a long time! FSU treats me like family, and that’s really what we are. … It’s really cool, man. Been at FSU it feels like my whole life. And to have the chance to join this amazing program and bring it back to where it used to be is a blessing,” Jonah told Warchant.Jonah had made up his mind in the summer, as Florida State consistently stayed in touch. He cited coach Norvell as one of the biggest influences on his decision.Jameis Winston's brother Jonah opens up about NFL QB's college legacyJonah was asked to share his feelings about the pressure to live up to the standards his brother set during Florida State days.&quot;It’s not as much pressure as people may think. Me and my brother bring different things to this game, but we’re just cut from the same cloth. I’m looking forward to doing big things at FSU and making a name for myself,” Winston said.Jameis Winston's brother has a certain trust in Florida State's receivers coach, Tim Harris Jr., that wasn't there with the most. He added that the coach loves his guys and wants the best out of his players.