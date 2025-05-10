Giants RB Cam Skattebo receives 5-word endorsement from NFL legend Drew Brees

Cam Skattebo is eager to prove his worth to the New York Giants. On Friday, the rookie running back said that he still needs to get a taste of the NFL to make a name for himself in the pro league.

“How many NFL snaps have you seen played? Zero! I’ve proved nothing,” Skattebo said. “I’ve proved what I am in college, but I’ve proved nothing at this level so now where I’m at, I have to prove myself, whether it’s five years or ten year, I’ll continue to prove myself.”

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was impressed with Skattebo's comments and relayed them on his Instagram story.

"Attitude baby!!! Love this dude," Brees wrote on the video hwhile praising Skattebo.

Image via drewbrees Instagram

The Giants selected Skattebo with the No. 105 pick this year. The running back began his collegiate career at Sacramento State in 2020 and spent three years with the Hornets.

In 2023, Skattebo transferred to Arizona State, where he played for two seasons.

In his final collegiate season, the RB posted 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns on 293 carries, while adding 605 yards and three touchdowns on 45 receptions. Skattebo finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2024.

Cam Skattebo is "excited" to play alongside Tyrone Tracy Jr. in Giants' offensive backfield

New York Giants RB Cam Skattebo - Source: Getty

Cam Skattebo is expected to partner with Tyrone Tracy Jr. in the Giants' offensive backfield for the 2025 season. The rookie said he is excited to play alongside the man who was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2024.

“I’m excited to play with him, next to him, be in the same room as him, even me learning from him,” Skattebo said. “He’s done it for a year, and I’m excited to pick things from his game also.”

The Giants took Tracy in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft. The RB recorded 839 yards and five touchdowns on 192 attempts, while contributing 284 yards and a touchdown on 38 receptions across 17 games as a rookie. He was one of the few bright sparks for the Giants, who finished with a 3-14 record.

Skattebo is likely to help Tracy in sharing the Giants' offensive load next season.

