Giants rookie Cam Skattebo reveals "burning all 49ers gear" after being lifelong fan

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified May 29, 2025 15:07 GMT
The New York Giants used their fourth round, No. 105 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo.

Considered by many as one of the most physical and talented running backs available in the selection process, Skattebo will now head to New York where he will join superstar wide receiver Malik Nabers, talented running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., and fellow 2025 NFL Draft pick, QB Jaxson Dart on the offensive unit.

Despite being selected by the Giants, Skattebo recently appeared on the 'St. Brown Podcast' alongside Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown on May 28, where he made clear that he was originally a San Francisco 49ers supporter.

"I grew up a 49ers fan, the West Coast." (07:55)

However, after not being selected by the 49ers this year, Skattebo revealed that his brother has changed his 49ers fan gear for New York Giants ones.

"The 49ers were really the only team in the late third that had a chance to grab me, and then they didn't pick me. So I was like, you know, my brother was like, we're burning all of our 49ers gear. We're Giants fans now. So after I got drafted, I mean, he literally took out all of his 49ers stuff out of his house. He's replaced it all. So we've been 49ers fans since my dad was little. So we've been, we've been 49ers through and through." (08:19) Skattebo said.
At Arizona State last year, Skattebo had 1,711 rushing yards, 21 rushing touchdowns, 45 receptions, 605 receiving yards, and three receiving touchdowns.

What can Cam Skattebo bring to New York?

Skattebo is extremely quick and agile, is a very physical runner, and is a great pass catcher and blocker as well. He should form a solid partnership with Tracy in the New York backfield, who had a solid season last year as the starter for the Giants.

According to ESPN, Skattebo is currently the No. 3 running back on the Giants depth chart behind Tracy and veteran Devin Singletary. However, at this point in his career, it would not be surprising to see Singletary play in more of a depth role and be further down on the depth chart by the time the season opens in 2025.

