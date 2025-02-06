Giants rookie Malik Nabers makes feelings clear on Shedeur Sanders ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

  • home icon
By Arnold
Modified Feb 06, 2025 19:55 GMT
Malik Nabers was among the few bright spots on the New York Giants offense during the 2024 season. After an impressive rookie season, the wideout has spoken highly about Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, potentially urging the franchise to select the signal-caller at this year's NFL Draft.

Nabers appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio during Super Bowl week and waxed lyrical on Sanders, while also discussing Cam Ward.

"I've been watching him a long time," Nabers said of Sanders. "He has another crazy arm talent. He gives his guys that opportunity to go make plays. He's not scared.
"He wants to win, and he's a leader from what I heard in that locker room. He's a great leader, so I don't have anything bad to say about both of them. They're pretty good. I see them competing against each other when I see the clips of them, and they want to be the best."
Nabers and Sanders were part of the same recruiting class in 2021. However, the wideout declared for the NFL Draft last year after playing three years of collegiate football at LSU.

Sanders also hinted that he could join the Giants after a video of him and Nabers playing catch with a football on the streets of New York went viral on social media in December.

With Sanders now entering this year's draft, it remains to be seen where the quarterback will end up in the big league. Many believe that the Colorado star is a top-three pick. The Giants hold the No. 3 pick in this year's draft.

Giants WR Malik Nabers earned a Pro Bowl selection in his rookie NFL season

Malik Nabers was one of the two Giants players who earned Pro Bowl selections in the 2024 season. The other was defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence.

In his rookie year, Nabers recorded 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns on 109 receptions across 15 games. However, the Giants finished last in the NFC East with a 3-14 record.

While the Giants will be planning to rebuild their squad in the offseason, they need to get it right with their draft picks. They will want to revamp their offense around Nabers and bring in a marquee quarterback as well.

Although there are signs that Sanders could join the Giants, only time will tell who will lead New York's offense next season.

