Giants rookie QB Jaxson Dart not 100% sure about his new jersey number

By Ethen Hutton
Modified May 09, 2025 20:41 GMT
Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

NFL rookies are settling into their new homes around the league and selecting their jersey numbers, including the newest members of the New York Giants. Two weeks ago, New York's front office brought in one of the top draft classes around the NFL, selecting players they feel can make an impact from the jump.

Ad

The Giants' front office addressed the quarterback position after bringing in Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency. It also drafted Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 overall pick after moving back into the first round.

While many of his rookie teammates have started picking their NFL jersey numbers, Dart is having some trouble landing on a number.

Dart was spotted wearing No. 6 during New York's rookie minicamp, but quickly told reporters he wasn't sold on his current number.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
"I'll have to come to a final decision here soon," Dart told reporters. "I kind of have to look at the pictures to see if I like myself in six."

Dart's response drew laughs from reporters. The 2024 first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection is entering his first NFL offseason, working to develop behind Wilson and Winston.

Giants' top pick lands on jersey number

Similar to his first-round counterpart, New York's top pick in the 2025 NFL draft, Abdul Carter, struggled to select his NFL jersey number. The No. 3 pick reached out to Giants legend Lawrence Taylor in hopes of donning his signature No. 56, which has been retired by the organization.

Ad

Taylor denied Carter's request, imploring the team's rookie star to "create his own legacy" during a reported phone conversation. Carter then looked into potentially sporting Phill Simms' No. 11, which is also retired by the organization.

Simms was open to the idea for either Carter or Dart, but added that his inner circle might not agree with the decision.

On Friday, Carter decided on the best of both worlds, landing on No. 51 for the rookie minicamp, but could elect for a switch in the coming days.

About the author
Ethen Hutton

Ethen Hutton

Twitter icon

Ethen Hutton is an analyst who works for Sportskeeda, covering College Football, the NFL, the NBA and the WNBA. Ethen graduated high school with academic and athletic honors and is a member of the National High School Honors Society. After a gap year, Ethen jumped into sports writing and has over two years of experience in the field.

Ethen was raised in Ohio and is a Cleveland Cavaliers fan. His favorite all-time player is Pete Maravich as his shooting and ball-handling abilities were way ahead of his time. His favorite player in today’s NBA is Nikola Jokic due to his fascinating skillset as a big man.

Ethen loves the storylines around the NBA and the chaos that the offseason and trade deadlines bring. He enjoys technical deep dives with strong statistical analysis as well as stories where he's able to take a stance as an analyst. He is very prideful in the correctness of his work and will do extensive research to ensure all facts and evidence are 100% accurate.

When not working, Ethen enjoys recording his sports podcast, Wide Right. He is also a very invested fantasy football player.

Know More

Ole Miss Rebel's Fan? Check out the latest Ole Miss Rebel's depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications