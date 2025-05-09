Giants rookie QB Jaxson Dart not 100% sure about his new jersey number

NFL rookies are settling into their new homes around the league and selecting their jersey numbers, including the newest members of the New York Giants. Two weeks ago, New York's front office brought in one of the top draft classes around the NFL, selecting players they feel can make an impact from the jump.
The Giants' front office addressed the quarterback position after bringing in Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency. It also drafted Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 overall pick after moving back into the first round.
While many of his rookie teammates have started picking their NFL jersey numbers, Dart is having some trouble landing on a number.
Dart was spotted wearing No. 6 during New York's rookie minicamp, but quickly told reporters he wasn't sold on his current number.
"I'll have to come to a final decision here soon," Dart told reporters. "I kind of have to look at the pictures to see if I like myself in six."
Dart's response drew laughs from reporters. The 2024 first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection is entering his first NFL offseason, working to develop behind Wilson and Winston.
Giants' top pick lands on jersey number
Similar to his first-round counterpart, New York's top pick in the 2025 NFL draft, Abdul Carter, struggled to select his NFL jersey number. The No. 3 pick reached out to Giants legend Lawrence Taylor in hopes of donning his signature No. 56, which has been retired by the organization.
Taylor denied Carter's request, imploring the team's rookie star to "create his own legacy" during a reported phone conversation. Carter then looked into potentially sporting Phill Simms' No. 11, which is also retired by the organization.
Simms was open to the idea for either Carter or Dart, but added that his inner circle might not agree with the decision.
On Friday, Carter decided on the best of both worlds, landing on No. 51 for the rookie minicamp, but could elect for a switch in the coming days.
