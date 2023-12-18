Giants Super Bowl champ fuming over Sean Payton yelling at Russell Wilson

On Saturday night, Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos were embarrassed by the Detroit Lions in primetime. The Broncos faced the Lions in the last of the three games played this Saturday and fell to a 42-17 defeat.

During the loss, coach Sean Payton was seen yelling and screaming at quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson had an average game, throwing 18 of 32 passes for 223 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions. However, it seemed like he was getting a lot of the blame from Payton, who was expressing his anger toward Wilson on the sideline.

On Fox's "The Carton Show," the panel, including former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz, spoke about Payton lashing out at Wilson. Cruz, who won the Super Bowl with the Giants, defended the signal-caller and questioned why he was getting much of the blame for the team's defensive woes from Payton.

"He was out there running for his life, making plays on the run, making plays with his legs, he's out there being the quarterback that you paid him to be," Cruz said. "He's been playing well, the last few weeks. There is no world in which you should be yelling at your franchise guy like that on the sideline.

"I don't care what he did wrong. You're supposed to handle on the sideline, handle that on the bench, have the conversation, not screaming at him like he stole the cookies out of the jar when he wasn't supposed to at night. That's not the way you treat your quarterback, even in tricky situations."

Following his rant on Wilson, Payton told reporters after Saturday night's game how he talks with Wilson is none of anyone's business.

Are Sean Payton's Broncos still alive for a playoff berth?

Sean Payton during Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos

Following the Denver Broncos' loss to the Detroit Lions, they fell to 7-7 on the season. They are two games behind the Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) for first place in the AFC West division. With the Chiefs needing to win just one out of their three remaining matchups, it's very unlikely that the Broncos will get in the playoffs by winning the division.

As of right now, Sean Payton's Broncos are in the hunt for a playoff spot but would be out if the playoffs began today. They'll likely have to win out or prevail in two of their final three games to sneak into the playoffs.

