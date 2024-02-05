Giants Super Bowl champ rues timing of Patrick Mahomes’ dad’s arrest as distraction ahead of Super Bowl 58 vs 49ers

There's been a lot of outside drama surrounding Patrick Mahomes since entering the league (and before in college) thanks to his family. Fans have come after his wife, and his father and brother have both been in fairly substantial legal issues. His father just added another entry to that list, being arrested for driving under the influence on Sunday.

Plaxico Burress, a former Super Bowl champion who has also been arrested himself, spoke on the matter, saying that the timing was pretty bad since Mahomes is about to play his second consecutive Super Bowl.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The former New York Giants star said:

"If it was during the regular season, it would be something that’s not magnified as much as it is because of the timing of everything. The Kadarius Toney drama, from what I understand, he was a healthy scratch during the Championship game."

He continued:

"It’s unfortunate for Patrick Mahomes because this story with his dad, it takes away from how they got to the Super Bowl. Going to Buffalo, nobody thought they were gonna win that game. Going into Baltimore, no one thought they were gonna win that game."

Burress finished by saying he doesn't envy what Mahomes will now have to go through:

“Now, as you know, tomorrow’s national media day. He’s gonna have to sit in front of all those reporters, all those cameras, and answer questions about his father, about stuff that has happened. And it’s gonna take away from his team and the game.”

It's been an interesting road for the defending champions. From their opening loss in Week 1, the talk surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs was that it could finally be someone else's turn in the AFC and that they just weren't as good this time.

They responded by getting hot down the stretch and getting two huge road upsets over the second seed Buffalo Bills and first seed Baltimore Ravens to get to within one game of repeating as world champions. Mahomes Sr.'s arrest overshadows that at the moment, at least in Burress' estimation.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. was arrested

Patrick Mahomes Sr. has had a legal history with alcohol. Unfortunately, this poorly timed arrest is the third time he's been hit with a DUI charge. He had 40 days in jail assigned for his last offense.

Patrick Mahomes celebrating with his dad

He also got charged for public intoxication while his son was in college at Texas Tech. It's unclear what the full penalty for his arrest will be, but as Plaxico Burress said, it's bad timing with the younger Mahomes preparing for the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers this week.