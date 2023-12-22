Giants Super Bowl champion pits Aaron Rodgers against Deshaun Watson in most disappointing QB debate

Former New York Giants' Super Bowl winner Plaxico Burress has pitted Deshaun Watson against Aaron Rodgers in this season's most disappointing QB debate.

Rodgers was once hailed as the savior of the New York Jets. When he first arrived in East Rutherford via trade, the team had remolded itself to suit his image. They boasted many of his former friends in Green Bay, like offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and wideout Allen Lazard (fellow WR Randall Cobb and OT Billy Turner would soon join them to further solidify the notion).

Unfortunately, their bold hopes of a title ended on literally his first drive, when a sack caused an ACL tear. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets soon pulled all the stops to expedite his recovery and return, but, by then, it was too late. They were soon knocked off from playoff contention on Sunday following a shutout loss at the dominant Miami Dolphins.

One of the persons disappointed with the turn of events is sportscaster Craig Carton, who was very ecstatic about the multiple-time MVP's prospects during the offseason.

On his eponymous Fox Sports show on Thursday, his co-host, former Giants wide receiver and Super Bowl XLII winner Plaxico Burress mentioned a bigger disappointment: Cleveland Browns' Deshaun Watson, citing his refusal to contribute from the sidelines:

"He's the franchise quarterback of this team. It's about the support that he's showing for his team. When Jake Browning was going down and playing in Jacksonville, Joe Burrow was on the side.

"And Deshaun Watson was in California at the game, and he was sitting in the stands. That's the main reason why I'm gonna say he's more disappointing."

Nick Bawden rejoins Jets a day after being cut to make room for Aaron Rodgers

Back to the subject of Aaron Rodgers, the fan outrage over his release may have proven short-lived.

Also on Thursday, insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Jets were re-signing fullback Nick Bawden to their practice squad, only a day after waiving him to open up a roster spot for their injured quarterback.

Assuming he's healthy (he missed Wednesday practice with a hurting knee), he's expected to be eventually reinstated to the active roster for the last three games, beginning with a Christmas Eve encounter against the also-eliminated Washington Commanders.

Bawden, who mainly appears on special teams, has rushed twice for four yards and a touchdown. He also has two catches for 13 yards.