  "Giants could use a veteran like him" - NFL fans react as Panthers cut ties with $20,000,000 Jadeveon Clowney after just one season

"Giants could use a veteran like him" - NFL fans react as Panthers cut ties with $20,000,000 Jadeveon Clowney after just one season

By Heena singh
Modified May 08, 2025 18:09 GMT
NFL: NOV 05 Seahawks at Ravens - Source: Getty
NFL: NOV 05 Seahawks at Ravens - Source: Getty

The Carolina Panthers released veteran outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney on Thursday as part of a series of offseason roster changes. The move ends the former No. 1 pick’s return to his hometown after one season.

Clowney signed a two-year deal with Carolina last March, reportedly worth $20 million.

With Clowney’s departure, fans had a lot to say.

"Giants could use a veteran like him," a fan said.

"Carolina going to be a fun team to bet the over on this year. Look at that defense," another said.
"This is a bad move unless we are trading for a better defensive player or signing multiple free agents," one wrote.
The Panthers have made significant additions at the outside linebacker position over the past few months. They traded up in the draft to select Nic Scourton in the second round and Princely Umanmielen in the third. In free agency, Carolina acquired Vikings pass rusher Patrick Jones II.

"It's time for Clowney to return to Baltimore. He's always been a Raven,” one fan said.
"He’s trying to play for all 32 teams,” another added.
"Didn’t they just pick him up last season?" a third commented.

Carolina’s depth includes D.J. Wonnum, DJ Johnson, Amaré Barno, Kenny Dyson, Thomas Incoom and former first-round pick Boogie Basham.

In addition to Clowney’s release, the team placed second-year RB Jonathon Brooks on the physically unable to perform list. The team also waived or released several other players, including TE Jordan Matthews, DT Popo Aumavae and WRs T.J. Luther and Dax Milne.

The Panthers' decision signals a shift toward youth and long-term development, while Jadeveon Clowney now becomes one of the most experienced edge rushers available on the market.

Jadeveon Clowney emerges as top trade chip with Ravens, Seahawks, Lions listed as potential fits

Jadeveon Clowney has played for six franchises and is viewed as a potential trade candidate heading into the 2025 season. Per Pro Football Sports Network’s Sterling Xie, Clowney is Carolina’s most tradable asset, alluding to his consistency in generating pressure.

He posted a 13.7% pressure rate last season, marking his fifth consecutive year above the 10% threshold. His 2023 stint with the Ravens included a career-high 9.5 sacks and a postseason sack of Patrick Mahomes.

Xie identified the Ravens, Seahawks and Lions as logical destinations. Clowney previously played in Baltimore and Seattle, with ties to new Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald. Meanwhile, Detroit remains thin on the edge following injuries to Aidan Hutchinson and may seek an experienced, cost-controlled veteran to fill that role.

Heena singh

Heena singh

Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73Buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.

Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.

When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football.

