Giants WR Malik Nabers declares his fierce loyalty to Jayden Daniels

Malik Nabers and Jayden Daniels made history together playing for the LSU Tigers, but in the NFL, the pair became rivals.

In the 2024 NFL draft, they were both early picks: Daniels was the second pick for the Washington Commanders, while the New York Giants, who also play in the NFC East, selected Nabers four picks later. The superstars are now slated to play against each other twice per year.

However, the NFC East rivalry has not affected their friendship. On Carmelo Anthony's podcast "7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony" recently, Nabers went into detail about his relationship with his former quarterback.

The receiver made it clear that, no matter the color of the jersey, he would always respect and be there for Daniels:

"I know his work ethic, and I know the work he's put into it and I know how much of a teammate he is. That's still my brother for life. I'm not changing who I am just because I play on this team. It's never going to happen. He's like the ultimate leader that we follow because he's older than us.”

Malik Nabers helped Jayden Daniels win the 2023 Heisman Trophy

The 2023 LSU Tigers season finished 10-3 record, missing out on a College Football Playoff spot because of their defensive issues. However, the individual seasons for the quarterback and the wide receiver ended with excellent stats and many awards and accolades.

Daniels, who transferred from Arizona State to play for LSU, finished with 4,946 total yards and 50 total touchdowns. A big part of his yards and touchdowns were connected to Nabers, who finished with 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns receiving.

Daniels ended the season as the winner of the Heisman Trophy, the most prestigious award in college football, given to the best player of the season. He was the third LSU player to win the award. Joe Burrow did the same in 2019, when he led the Tigers to the national championship.

This wasn't his only award, as he also took home the Walter Camp Award, the Manning Award, the Davey O'Brien Award and the College Football Player of the Year Award. The two players were also consensus All-Americans and first-team All-SEC for the season.

