"Gigantic issue with Shedeur Sanders saying this": Ex-LB flames Coach Prime's son's comment on QB play while hinting at him taking shots at Joe Flacco

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders appeared to take shots at the team's QB1, Joe Flacco, in a recent video posted by ESPN Cleveland. Sanders, who is Cleveland's QB3, has yet to play a snap in the NFL but suggested that he could do a better job than some starters in the league.

"I know if you see the quarterback play in the league right now, I know I’m capable of doing better than that," Sanders said.

When analyst Emmanuel Acho caught wind of Sanders' comments, he urged the rookie to remain quiet on such matters.

"There's a gigantic issue with Shedeur Sanders, right now, saying this," Acho said on the "Speakeasy" show on Thursday (3:15). "Because, Shedeur, when you say this, what could be implied is that you are better than the starter. So, now, it could be implied that you're taking a shot at the starting QB."

Acho also recalled Browns' QB2 Dillon Gabriel's comments from preseason, which led many to believe that he was taking shots at fellow rookie Sanders.

The Browns (1-2) got their first win of the season in Week 3, beating the Green Bay Packers 13-10. However, Flacco still struggled with his passing in the contest.

Flacco has 631 passing yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions in three games for Cleveland this season. He ranks last in the NFL in passer rating (65.9).

Joe Flacco expected to continue as Cleveland Browns' QB1 in Week 4 vs. Detroit Lions

NFL: Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco - Source: Imagn

Joe Flacco is expected to continue as the Browns' QB1 when they face the Detroit Lions (2-1) in Week 4 on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Ford Field in Detroit.

The Lions have recorded wins over the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens in their previous two games.

The Browns will want to build on their Week 3 win over the Packers to remain in the race for a playoff berth.

