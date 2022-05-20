“His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids" - Gisele Bündchen is helping Tom Brady extend his incredible NFL career

Tom Brady is entering his 23rd season in the NFL in 2022, and it could be attributed to his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen. In a recent interview, Bündchen talked about how she’s helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback keep playing in the NFL. She said that his attention is on his career while hers is primarily on the children:

“His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids. And I’m very grateful that he lets me take the reins when it comes to our family. He trusts my decisions.”

Bündchen also stated that she sees the roles that both play in their relationship as supportive:

“I don’t think relationships just happen; it’s never the fairy tale people want to believe it is. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids.”

When the quarterback chose to retire from the league in February this year, only to announce his return in March, he acknowledged the support from his family. In a tweet, he wrote:

“They make it all possible”

The comment was alongside a photo of him on the field with his teammates and Bündchen at the stadium with their two children: son Benjamin Rein Brady and daughter Vivian Lake Brady. They were also accompanied by Brady's son from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan—John Edward Thomas Moynahan.

Bünchden and the 15-time Pro Bowl signal-caller have been married since February 2009.

Tom Brady and his NFL career

Brady after Tampa Bay won Super Bowl LV

Brady was a sixth-round pick of the New England Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft. In his second season in the NFL, he led the Patriots to Super Bowl 36 against the St. Louis Rams, winning 20-17.

The quarterback won the first of his six Lombardi Trophies and the first of his five Super Bowl MVP honors overall with New England.

After 20 seasons with the Patriots, he joined the Buccaneers in 2020, winning his seventh Super Bowl that season over the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium.

Last season with Tampa Bay, he led the NFL in passing yards (5,316 yards) and touchdown passes (43). Tampa Bay lost to eventual Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

The 44-year-old will look to get back to the Super Bowl for the 11th time in his Hall of Fame career and win his eighth Lombardi Trophy. We’ll see if he and Tampa Bay can get back to the big game in the 2022 season.

