"Here we go again" - Gisele Bundchen reacts to Tom Brady's sensational decision to unretire

Tom Brady is back in the NFL for season 23, and the headlines of his return have come thick and fast. After only 40 days of retirement, the GOAT has decided that he has unfinished business, as he alluded to in his return tweet.

It is clear to many that Brady would have needed the blessings of his family, including those of his wife, Gisele Bundchen, who tweeted in response to her husband's leap from the living room back to the football field.

Bundchen wrote:

"Here we go again! Let's go lovvvey! Let's go Bucs!

The return of the future first-ballot Hall of Famer wasn't official until he released the following tweet, ending much speculation over whether he would indeed return before the start of the 2022 NFL season (as can also be seen above):

"These past two months, I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business. LFG."

The team is ecstatic over the return of their leader and is now poised to make another deep run into the playoffs to chase another Lombardi Trophy.

Will Tom Brady lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back to the Super Bowl in 2022-2023?

Super Bowl LV - Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The re-arrival of the three-time NFL MVP to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is grounds for celebration for fans and players on the team.

It was only weeks ago that Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians spoke about the possibility of starting journeyman quarterback Blaine Gabbert by saying the following:

"People don't like Blaine Gabbert's record, but he's never played with a team this good."

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Bruce Arians: People don't like Blaine Gabbert's record, but he's never played with a team this good. wp.me/pbBqYq-cdbk Bruce Arians: People don't like Blaine Gabbert's record, but he's never played with a team this good. wp.me/pbBqYq-cdbk

Gabbert can now return to his usual spot backing up Tom Brady as the team moves forward with other free-agent matters.

It won't be a total shock if Tampa returns as the NFC representative for the Super Bowl.

Last season, the 44-year-old seven-time Super Bowl champion finished as the runner-up for the NFL MVP award. In his 22nd season, he led the league with 5,316 passing yards to go along with 43 touchdowns (the second-best total of his career) and only 12 interceptions.

In the Divisional Round of the playoffs, the Bucs lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, so a return to glory is less than an earshot away for the team.

