  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Gisele Bündchen shares "Summer" memories with her new baby and Tom Brady's children 29 days after going MIA from Instagram

Gisele Bündchen shares "Summer" memories with her new baby and Tom Brady's children 29 days after going MIA from Instagram

By Arnold
Modified Aug 22, 2025 15:13 GMT
Image via Gisele Bundchen Instagram/ IMAGN
Image via Gisele Bundchen Instagram/ IMAGN

Tom Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, shared an Instagram post on Thursday, flaunting pictures of her new baby, whom she welcomed in February with boyfriend Joaquim Valente. Bundchen also shared a few snaps with her two children with Brady.

Ad
"Thank you, summer, you’ve been so good to us! 💛 Obrigada, verão, você foi tão bom conosco," Bundchen wrote in the caption of her IG post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In one picture, Bundchen held her young one close to her chest. In another, she had a picture holding his hand.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Bundchen has not revealed the first name of her youngest son. However, his middle name is reportedly River.

In addition to her youngest son, Bundchen is a mom to a daughter, Vivian, and a son, Benjamin, with Brady. She also shared snaps of her two elder children in her Instagram post, which was her first upload in nearly a month.

Ad

Vivian was pictured with some horses on a farm, while Benjamin played a few rounds of basketball with Joaquim.

According to reports, Bundchen and Valente, a Jiu-Jitsu instructor, have been dating since June 2023.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were married for 13 years before their divorce in 2022

Tom Brady (L) with his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen - Source: Getty
Tom Brady (L) with his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen - Source: Getty

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen reportedly began dating in December 2006. At the time, he was playing for the New England Patriots.

Ad

Brady and Bundchen married on Feb. 26, 2009, at St. Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica, California. They were married for 13 years until their divorce in October 2022.

In an interview with Vanity Fair in March 2023, Bundchen said that her divorce from Brady was because they "grew apart."

"When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together," Bundchen said. "As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make. That doesn't mean you don't love the person.
Ad
"It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It's a dance. It's a balance."

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, retired from the NFL in February 2023. He currently works as an analyst for Fox.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications