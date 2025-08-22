Gisele Bündchen shares "Summer" memories with her new baby and Tom Brady's children 29 days after going MIA from Instagram

Tom Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, shared an Instagram post on Thursday, flaunting pictures of her new baby, whom she welcomed in February with boyfriend Joaquim Valente. Bundchen also shared a few snaps with her two children with Brady. &quot;Thank you, summer, you’ve been so good to us! 💛 Obrigada, verão, você foi tão bom conosco,&quot; Bundchen wrote in the caption of her IG post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn one picture, Bundchen held her young one close to her chest. In another, she had a picture holding his hand.Bundchen has not revealed the first name of her youngest son. However, his middle name is reportedly River. In addition to her youngest son, Bundchen is a mom to a daughter, Vivian, and a son, Benjamin, with Brady. She also shared snaps of her two elder children in her Instagram post, which was her first upload in nearly a month. Vivian was pictured with some horses on a farm, while Benjamin played a few rounds of basketball with Joaquim.According to reports, Bundchen and Valente, a Jiu-Jitsu instructor, have been dating since June 2023. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were married for 13 years before their divorce in 2022Tom Brady (L) with his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen - Source: GettyTom Brady and Gisele Bundchen reportedly began dating in December 2006. At the time, he was playing for the New England Patriots.Brady and Bundchen married on Feb. 26, 2009, at St. Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica, California. They were married for 13 years until their divorce in October 2022. In an interview with Vanity Fair in March 2023, Bundchen said that her divorce from Brady was because they &quot;grew apart.&quot;&quot;When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together,&quot; Bundchen said. &quot;As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make. That doesn't mean you don't love the person. &quot;It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It's a dance. It's a balance.&quot;Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, retired from the NFL in February 2023. He currently works as an analyst for Fox.