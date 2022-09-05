"Gisele wasn't going to let him back down from the promise" - Colin Cowherd hypothesizes where it all went wrong for Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

Gisele Bundchen could be the cause of all the "s*** going on" in his life that Tom Brady spoke about recently. The legendary quarterback visibly appeared distressed since his return from a 11-day training camp absence that is yet to be fully explained.

Bundchen is reportedly upset about Brady reneging on his promise to call it a career after 22 NFL seasons. He has returned to the full-time grind of daily practice and constant travel for games and the game-week media that precedes it.

Colin Cowherd said on 'The Herd' that he believes the two are likely dealing with typical marriage issues when it comes to sacrifice. The analyst thinks that things only grow more complicated due to the superstar statuses involved.

Here is the full quote from Monday's show:

"I said it on the air. That was my guess. He made a big promise, and Gisele wasn't going to let him back down from the promise. But I also think the Boston gossip columnists had this a couple of weeks ago. They've been on this for a couple of years.

"As a married guy, I'm not going to speak for other married media members, but I'd rather not really touch this story. Husbands, wives fight regularly over a lot of stuff. Now add in superstars. Both of them. I think we can all guess what happened here. Which is what was reported."

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's relationship could be in jeopardy

It's been apparent in the past, based on the accounts of the couple's friends, that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have a flair for the dramatic. Gisele has threatened to leave him before, but the two have always worked things out.

A Page Six report claimed that Bundchen has left her family compound in Tampa, Florida, for Costa Rica following a series of heated arguments.

Brady is staying behind to take care of his and Bündchen’s children - Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 9 - and Jack, his 15-year-old son from Bridget Moynahan, in an attempt to be a 'super dad'.

According to a source on Tom Brady, "he’s very sad at the moment" and "friends know they’ve had a serious disagreement this time."

The source added that:

"It seems that Gisele gets mad and says things like she’s leaving him, but in the past, they’ve always made up, but maybe this time it is more serious."

With the stress of a 23rd NFL season on the horizon, this situation is one that could well go wrong - something Tom Brady isn't very used to experiencing in his career.

