Lamar Jackson made a spectacular play that went viral during the AFC championship game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. In the first half, he threw a pass that was deflected by a defender, but he caught the ball before it hit the ground and ran for a first down.

In addition to the play itself going viral, many NFL fans jumped onto X to call out Gisele Bundchen for previous comments she made that also went viral. Before divorcing Tom Brady, she had some harsh comments about his teammates during a game that they lost.

"My husband cannot f***ing throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time," Bundchen once said.

Bundchen was praising Brady for his efforts, saying that it wasn't his fault for the loss and that the teammates needed to step up because he couldn't do everything. NFL fans on X took her comment literally to clown her a bit following Lamar Jackson's viral play in which he did throw the ball and caught it at the same time.

When Gisele Bundchen originally made the comment about Tom Brady, it was in reference to the New England Patriots' loss to the New York Giants in the Super Bowl. A video of her saying it went viral on the internet and in sports media outlets.

Lamar Jackson's amazing play in the AFC championship game had nothing to do with that one, nor was it what Bundchen was talking about. The NFL fans on X were just having fun with her statement by using it literally instead of how it was intended.

Nevertheless, spectacular plays have not been uncommon for Jackson, who is a former MVP. He is also extremely likely to win another one this year as he is a monstrous favorite to do so.

Lamar Jackson MVP odds

Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is so much of a betting favorite to win the 2023 NFL MVP award that many are assuming he pretty much won it already. His odds are as long as (-20000) to be the winner. This means that bettors will need to risk $20,000 to win just $100 on Jackson being named the MVP. Those odds are usually not worth the massive risk, but they also imply that he probably has it locked up.