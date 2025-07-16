“Give me all Bo Nix stock”: Kay Adams makes bold projection on Broncos QB's second-year outlook under Sean Payton

Bo Nix will enter his second season with the Denver Broncos with high hopes. The quarterback had a mixed rookie season, leading the Broncos to the playoffs, losing 31-7 to the Buffalo Bills in the wild card round.

Nonetheless, analyst and presenter Kay Adams is bullish on Nix heading into the 2025 season.

"Bo Nix, 4,000 plus yards," Adams said on her Up&Adams show on Tuesday. "I like this one a lot."

Adams highlighted Nix's stats from Week 8 of last season through the end of the regular season.

"This is from week eight on last year, and, of course, we want to extrapolate that projected over a season. Carry the one, see which way the wind is blowing. Adams said.

"Once Bo got comfy last year, he completely lit it up. If you take his final 10 of the year, you pace that out over a full season. That is a 4,300-yard, 41-touchdown pace, and now he's got more weapons, y'all, as he heads into year two, give me all the Nix stock for 2025."

Nix recorded 3,775 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and four rushing TDs for the Broncos in the 2024 regular season. He completed 13 of 22 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown in the defeat to the Bills in the wild-card round.

It will be interesting to see if Broncos coach Sean Payton works on Nix's shortcomings heading into his second year. In his two years as Denver's coach, Payton has compiled an 18-16 record.

Denver Broncos have added offensive support for Bo Nix this offseason

NFL: Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix - Source: Imagn

The Broncos drafted some explosive offensive players this year to take some load off Bo Nix in the 2025 season.

Denver took running back RJ Harvey in the second round, wideout Pat Bryant in the third round and tight end Caleb Lohner in the seventh round of this year's NFL draft.

Moreover, the Broncos signed two-time Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram this offseason. They also signed running back J.K. Dobbins, who could add a different dynamism to their offense.

It remains to be seen how Payton works his team's offense around Nix to get the best out of his players, including the quarterback.

