"Give us a f*cking bye week": Travis Kelce reacts to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's 18-game per team scheduling idea

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wants to expand the regular season to 18 games and Travis Kelce has reacted to the news. It's another big change just a few years after the league initially expanded from 16 to 17 regular season games, which was not a popular move with everyone in the NFL.

Kelce went off on the idea on the "New Heights" podcast:

"Talked about some potential scheduling tweaks he'd liked to see in the future, which typically means it's going to f*****g happen. We're moving to an 18-game regular season. He wants to add another game and also cut back on preseason games. So take away the third preseason game that's there right now. And move it to the regular season. I'm with that."

Joe Burrow had the take that the 18 games necessitate an extra bye week in the middle, and Kelce agrees wholeheartedly:

"I think even like Joey Burrow said it, if you're gonna give us more days we have to play or more weeks we have to play. ... Give us a f*****g bye week or something in there. Another by week? Or an extra? Like? I don't know."

His brother Jason Kelce, who won't be playing in the 18-game season since he retired, agreed too.

Jason Kelce talks about the 18-game NFL season

Travis Kelce wasn't the only one who had an opinion on the extended regular season. Jason Kelce believes that by allowing the league to expand to 17 games, the NFLPA left the door open for further expansion down the line.

He also said that 17 games don't make sense:

"It's an odd number. It's weird Home and Away. 18 makes sense, even Home and Away games every year for every team. So this was something that was gonna happen, and it's been on the docket from the moment we went to 17 games. So that's not shocking."

Kelce did go on to say that the nice part of this change would be the Super Bowl getting moved to Presidents Day, which has been discussed many times.