"He's going to go down as a Hall of Fame agent" - Former NFL GM lauds Lamar Jackson over handling of new Ravens contract

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the next franchise quarterbacks in the league to get a new contract extension. Young quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Deshaun Watson have gotten fat contract extensions in the last few years, and Jackson, along with Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, and others, is up next.

Unlike many other players in the league, Jackson represents himself and doesn't have an agent.

Mike Tannenbaum spoke about Jackson and how he represents himself recently on Get Up.

Tannenbaum said:

"When you just say Lamar Jackson is the tip of the iceberg, all these other quarterbacks that are coming up from Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson in Denver, who just went there and they gave up all those draft choices, they're going to have to sign to an extension as well. And then you get into guys like Joe Burrow, and Justin Herbert. All of them are doing backflips right now and being up at the league meetings the last couple days."

Tannenbaum thinks that Jackson shouldn't ask for a dollar less than $230 million- which is what the Browns gave Deshaun Watson. Tannenbaum also feels that Jackson will go down as a Hall of Fame agent when it's all said and done.

Tannenbaum said:

"Everyone has taken notice of Deshaun Watson. As Swagu just alluded to, he still has 22 pending civil lawsuits. So if I'm Lamar Jackson, I walk into Steve Bisciotti's office and I simply put my feet up on his desk and say, 'hey, great news for you, Mr. Bisciotti. I don't want $1 more than Deshaun Watson. But oh, by the way, I'm not taking $1 less. So when you're ready to write a check for $230 million. I'm going to sign it.' And as great as Lamar Jackson is as a player by him waiting and represent himself. He's actually going to go down as a Hall of Fame agent."

Aside from Lamar Jackson, many players have represented themselves in contract negotiations

Lamar Jackson isn't the only player who has represented himself without an agent.

By HIMSELF. No agent. DeAndre Hopkins negotiated himself a $54.5M deal....By HIMSELF. No agent. DeAndre Hopkins negotiated himself a $54.5M deal.... By HIMSELF. No agent. 😳

Players such as Deandre Hopkins, Russell Okung, Richard Sherman, Jacoby Brissett, Laremy Tunsil, and Bobby Wagner have negotiated deals themselves.

Last off-season, Deandre Hopkins signed a contract extension with the Cardinals after being traded from the Houston Texans. He negotiated his deal, including a guaranteed $42.75 million. Hopkins also arranged an unusual clause that allows him to void the final year of his contract if he compiles 400 catches, 5,000 receiving yards, 40 touchdowns, or four All-Pro selections from 2020 to 2023.

It shows that you can have a successful contract while representing yourself, and Lamar Jackson will do that soon.

