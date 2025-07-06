"GM has no backbone" - Ex-NFL All-Pro Asante Samuel rips into Dolphins’ handling of Jalen Ramsey trade to Steelers

Jalen Ramsey's tenure with the Miami Dolphins came to an end on Monday when the Pittsburgh Steelers acquired him in a blockbuster trade.

Ad

It wasn't surprising to see Ramsey moved from Miami, as his departure from the team had been simmering for months. However, Asante Samuel Sr., a former NFL cornerback, believes the Dolphins are the losers in the deal that sent defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miami and tight end Jonnu Smith to Pittsburgh.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Samuel sternly blasted the Dolphins' decision-makers for getting rid of Ramsey when the team has no other real leader on the roster, on the Say What Needs To Be Said podcast.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I know, and I guarantee, Jalen Ramsey will make this Steelers defense a better defense. And the Dolphins had no reason to trade Jalen Ramsey, other than that they were sensitive," Samuel said.

Ad

"There’s no leadership in the Dolphins organization. Mike McDaniels is a pushover. Chris Greer, the general manager, has no backbone. These guys over here, the Miami Dolphins, they are running this team like a little league team."

Samuel is convinced that the Dolphins made a poor decision by trading Ramsey for safety Fitzpatrick. The former All-Pro CB believes that Ramsey should have been shifted to safety by the team instead.

Ad

“To me, it doesn’t make sense, Samuel added. "Because the Dolphins traded for another safety, when Jalen Ramsey could easily be moved to safety and be way more productive than the person you just traded for."

Samuel has joined many analysts and players to criticize the Dolphins since the blockbuster deal. Following the deal's confirmation, running back Raheem Mostert, who departed the Dolphins for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, also took a swipe at Miami on social media for how the franchise treated his former teammates.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jalen Ramsey's acquisition is another marquee addition to the Steelers roster

The uncertainty surrounding Jalen Ramsey, which persisted for months since the Miami Dolphins first revealed that they were looking for a trade partner, was finally lifted with the seven-time Pro Bowler's move to the Steelers.

The move represents another high-profile addition for the Steelers, who appear to have changed with the addition of wide receiver DK Metcalf and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Ad

Ramsey has established himself as one of the NFL's top cornerbacks and has been named to the first team All-Pro three times since being selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the fifth pick in the 2016 draft.

Although the Dolphins' decision to trade Ramsey isn't a surprise, it's also true that the 30-year-old standout was their top cornerback last season, so losing him weakens their secondary.

The arrival of Ramsey has given the Steelers a loaded cornerback room that also includes Joey Porter Jr. and Darius Slay. Moreover, the All-Pro CB will love playing for a Steelers team that has a far higher chance of contending in 2025 than the Dolphins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.