“Go ask Russell Wilson”: NFL analyst calls Pittsburg “fool’s gold for QB” amidst Aaron Rodgers buzz

NFL analyst Colin Cowherd doesn't believe the situation for a quarterback in Pittsburgh is as luxurious as it may seem. On the surface, a quarterback signing with the Steelers would seemingly be heading into a great situation, having both D.K. Metcalf and George Pickens to throw to.

However, on his show, "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," the analyst explained that he believes the situation in Pittsburgh is "fool's gold for a quarterback," amidst rumors that Aaron Rodgers could be considering signing with "The Steel City."

“He's [Rodgers] treating the Steelers like they need him more than he needs them, and Aaron Rogers is right. I looked it up this morning, even with California taxes, he's got a net worth probably $300 million, first ballot Hall of Famer, 41y old guy with a lot of interests.

"I've said this before, Minnesota, I would have stuck around for. Giants, it was interesting because of the coach and left tackle and weapons. I think Pittsburgh is fool's gold for a quarterback. Go ask Russell Wilson, it was a mess by the end of the year."

The Steelers had to scratch and claw for everything they earned in 2024. While the roster wasn't formidable, Pittsburgh finished with a record of 10-7, finishing second in the AFC North, and earning a spot in the playoffs at the Wild Card spot. They suffered a first-round exit to division rivals the Baltimore Ravens, swiftly ending their playoff run.

They did this all with Russell Wilson leading the charge at quarterback. However, with Wilson's contract now expired, the organization may explore other options for 2025.

Will Aaron Rodgers lead the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025?

There has been a lot of chatter about Aaron Rodgers potentially joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025. However, that remains to be seen as Rodgers has not decided on his playing future as of this writing. Rodgers spent the past two seasons with the New York Jets in a failed experiment that resulted in the former Super Bowl winner only playing one of those seasons due to injury.

In 2023, the QB veteran missed the entire season due to a ruptured Achilles tendon sustained in Week One. He returned healthy in 2024 and played a full season. However, Rodgers didn't live up to expectations despite having an impressive supporting cast around him. The Jets managed only five wins and have since parted ways with Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly choosing between the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers as potential landing spots for 2025. Alternatively, he may choose to retire from the game entirely if neither option works out.

