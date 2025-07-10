"Go back to New England" – Raiders fans react as Mark Wahlberg hints at becoming owner of Las Vegas' team with Tom Brady

Tom Brady is a minority owner and one of the most notable figures of the Las Raiders' ownership group. Brady is a household name in American football and a fitting face of the ongoing rebuild in Las Vegas.

With the 2025 season a few months away, Brady's friend, actor Mark Wahlberg, could potentially become a part-owner of the Raiders.

Wahlberg commented on ditching the New England Patriots for the Raiders on the Card Shopping YouTube page. He said:

"It’s crazy because I know people are going to give me a lot of s—t for this. But I live in Las Vegas. Tom’s got a piece of the (Las Vegas) Raiders. A lot of my friends got a piece of the Raiders.

"I went to six home games last year (2024). I didn’t make it to any of the New England Patriots' games because I live far away. My golf cart just got painted black. I did not even know it."

Raiders' fans caught wind of his statement, and a lot weren't having it.

One said:

"Sorry Mark go back to New England."

Another said:

"I wish these dudes would just stick with their New England Patriots and more original Raiders fans & players had opportunities to be part owners of the Raiders."

One added:

"*not a good thing for #RaiderNation"

One fan said:

"Tom Brady becoming a minority owner may have been one of the best things the organization has done in the last decade. The team was turned around quick! We need McLauren and we’re a contender."

Another added:

"Vegas baby!!! Low key best spot to chill for sports!! And we are new!!!"

One chipped in saying:

"GO RAIDERS GO"

The Raiders have garnered significant attention due to Tom Brady's affiliation with the franchise following his retirement from the game. Getting Mark Wahlberg as a limited partner could add more star power to the ownership group.

What's next for Tom Brady and the Raiders?

Tom Brady retired from the game after the 2022 season. He has since assumed a minority ownership role with the Raiders while working as a broadcaster for FOX.

Brady reportedly played a role in convincing the Raiders to drop interest in Sam Darnold during the 2025 free agency window. Darnold has since joined the Seattle Seahawks, while Geno Smith has assumed the starting quarterback role for the Raiders under new coach Pete Carroll.

The Raiders aim to make significant improvements following a disappointing 4-13 season in 2024. The presence of Smith, star tight end Brock Bowers and standout rookie Ashton Jeanty should help strike fear into opposing defensive coordinators' game plan sheets.

The Raiders should improve in the 2025 season and ideally make a push for a winning record.

