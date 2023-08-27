Although Rob Gronkowski has retired from the NFL, he cannot keep himself away from the sport. Recently, he tuned in to watch the Kansas City Chiefs go against the Cleveland Browns with his longtime girlfriend, Camille Kostek.

The Chiefs managed to beat the Browns. Although the starting quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, sat out, 12-year NFL veteran Blaine Gabbert took over his spot. Like many K.C. fans, Gronk and Camille cheered for Gabbert and uploaded an Instagram story to show their support for him.

Kostek wrote:

"Go Blaine go!"

Image Credit: Camille Kostek’s Instagram Story

During the third quarter of the Chiefs’ last preseason match, Blaine Gabbert launched a pass to a wide-open Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

The receiver effortlessly carried the ball to the end zone, completing a 43-yard play for a touchdown.

Rob Gronkowski will go back to work with a new co-worker, but an old teammate

As mentioned before, even though Gronkowski has retired from the league, he stays close to all that happens during the season. The four-time Super Bowl champion is now an analyst and works on FOX Sports’ NFL broadcast panel.

Unlike all the other times he’s suited up to present his views, this year will be different as Tom Brady and his former teammate, Julian Edelman, will join him.

The two will join the FOX NFL Kickoff crew as analysts for the 2023 NFL season. Edelman will be a regular analyst on the network’s pre-game show before FOX NFL Sunday. Rob Gronkowski expressed his excitement for Edelman’s addition to the team, calling it “a lot of fun.”

Edelman and Rob Gronkowski won three Super Bowl titles together as part of the Patriots’ offense led by Brady.

Julian announced his retirement in 2020 after a 12-season career with the Patriots, while Gronkowski briefly retired in 2019 before joining the FOX network as a commentator.

