“Go chew on bark” - Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw slams Aaron Rodgers amid interest on Mike Tomlin's team

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been linked with a move to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a few weeks, but he has reportedly not yet officially responded to the franchise regarding his intentions to retire or return to the NFL. The four-time NFL MVP is expected to play in the league for at least one more year before retiring, having just left the New York Jets following an uneventful two-year tenure.

Ad

The Steelers are still the most viable option for Rodgers, and owner Art Rooney II has also stated that the team will wait a bit longer for the quarterback. However, it seems that the long-term pursuit of the veteran quarterback has displeased club legend Terry Bradshaw.

Bradshaw expressed his disapproval of the Steelers signing Rodgers in an appearance on "103.7 The Buzz" on Tuesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“That is just a joke to me," Bradshaw said. "What are you gonna do? Bring him in for one year? Are you kidding me? That guy needs to stay in California. Go somewhere and chew on bark and whisper to the gods out there."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rodgers, who is 41 years old now, is clearly no longer at his best. However, he is most likely the best person to turn things around at Pittsburgh in the short term. However, Bradshaw, who won four Super Bowls as the Steelers' quarterback, appears to believe that Rodgers should not even be an option for a short-term fix.

Mason Rudolph and Will Howard, a 2025 draft pick, are the team's current quarterbacks in their offseason training routine. However, if Rodgers responds favorably before the season begins, the Steelers will name him the starting quarterback right away.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Terry Bradshaw blames the Steelers for Kenny Pickett's failure at the team

The way the Pittsburgh Steelers dealt with their quarterback issue over the last few years has obviously not pleased Terry Bradshaw. During Tuesday's episode of "103.7 The Buzz's "Morning Mayhem" show, Terry Bradshaw criticized the Steelers' treatment of Kenny Pickett, who was traded away shortly after being selected in the first round.

Ad

"I liked Kenny Pickettm" Bradshaw said. "I liked him at Pitt. I know him, I know what he's like. When they got him to Pittsburgh, they didn't protect him.

"They didn't get him an offensive line. They wanted to run the football, but they didn't have an offensive line that could protect them, and they didn't have weapons. He had no wide receivers to speak of."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Then they throw a kid in there for two years and you've got an offense that doesn't fit and doesn't work, and they can't run because their offensive line isn't even good enough for a run blocking team," Terry Bradshaw added. "Now, they're saying Kenny Pickett is a failure. He wasn't a failure. The Steelers were a failure."

Ad

The Steelers Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He completed 62.6% of his throws for 4,474 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 25 games.

Pickett was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles before the 2024 season. He was traded again in March and is now with the Cleveland Browns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.