"GOAT following Ronaldo": NFL fans react as Odell Beckham Jr. transitions to YouTube like Cristiano Ronaldo

NFL fans had something to say about Odell Beckham Jr.'s latest announcement. On Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins veteran wide receiver shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) to announce his new YouTube show, "A Journey Through the Season."

As the name indicates, the show will take fans through the experiences of the Super Bowl champion with his new team, the Dolphins, in the 2024 NFL season.

"Had to let life play itself out before I could play it for you… I’m back on YouTube like I never left, giving you an exclusive & intimate look," Beckham tweeted.

Many fans likened this announcement to soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo becoming a YouTuber. The five-time Champions League winner has invited several stars to his show, and some fans want Beckham to emulate what the Portuguese player is doing.

"GOAT following Ronaldo, get that," one fan tweeted.

"smart man... get that youtube money," another fan tweeted.

"Let me go subscribe," another fan tweeted.

However, some fans called for Beckham to focus on football, as they wanted to see results on the field and not on social media.

"I wish you and your family well. But the things "I wanna see next" are all on the football field," one fan tweeted.

Odell Beckham Jr. talks about his son's impact on his life

To promote his show, Odell Beckham Jr</a>. shared clips of his son, who introduced himself to Tyreek Hill as "Two" [making the gesture with his fingers]. The former New York Giants star discussed the changes in his life after welcoming a kid.

"Just being able to have a son and see how closely he watches me, how closely he mimics and imitates the things that I do, it's just allowed me to try to be a better version of myself knowing that he's watching so closely, he's gonna picked up the things that I do," Beckham said.

The 2024 NFL season hasn't started like the veteran receiver wanted it to. He's caught seven passes in seven games, racking up 45 receiving yards and no touchdowns so far. The Dolphins boast a 4-6 record after 11 weeks, trying to get things back on track and finish the season on a strong note.

Miami will face the New England Patriots next, with Beckham hoping to find the end zone for the first time this campaign.

