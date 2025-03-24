“Going to be a big addition” - Matthew Stafford makes feelings clear about Davante Adams’ arrival in LA

LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is excited that the team signed Davante Adams in free agency.

Ad

The Rams made a big change to the receiver room, releasing Cooper Kupp and signing Adams. Although Kupp is no longer on the roster, Adams will help fill the void and Stafford is looking forward to working with the star receiver.

"I have a ton of respect for him, the way he goes about his business and the way he plays the game," Stafford said on Sunday, via the Los Angeles Times. "He's been a big-time in this league for a long time, so happy to have him. I know he's going to be a big addition to our team."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Adams is still one of the best receivers in the NFL and Stafford expects him to thrive in the Rams offense alongside Puka Nacua.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Adams recorded 85 receptions for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns between the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets in 2024.

Meanwhile, Stafford, went 340-for-517 for 3,762 yards, 20 TDs and eight interceptions.

Matthew Stafford praises Cooper Kupp for time with the Rams

Although Matthew Stafford is excited that Davante Adams is now with the Rams, it meant the team had to move on from Cooper Kupp.

Ad

Kupp was a key part of the Rams team that won the 2022 Super Bowl. He was named Super Bowl MVP and NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2021.

Stafford said that he's thankful for everything he accomplished with Kupp and will stay in touch with him.

“A great teammate, a great Ram — I think everybody here knows that and can appreciate what he was for our team and what he was for this community,” Stafford said on Sunday, via the Los Angeles Times. “Happy that he landed somewhere he wanted to be and got the deal he deserved. I’ll still stay in touch with him like I always do, and I’ll pull for him as long as we’re not going against each other.”

Ad

Stafford and the Rams went 10-7 and won the NFC West last season. However, they lost in the divisional round to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The team will have the 26th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.