"Going to come back with a vengeance": Rob Gronkowski draws parallels between Aidan Hutchinson and new division rival Micah Parsons 

After four years in the AFC with the Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons begins a new chapter of his NFL journey in the NFC North division this year. Following several failed attempts to negotiate a new contract, owner Jerry Jones and his team decided to trade the linebacker to the Green Bay Packers for DT Kenny Clark and two first-round picks.One of Micah Parsons' biggest rivals in the NFC North this year is Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson. On Wednesday on the &quot;Up &amp; Adams&quot; show, former NFL star Rob Gronkowski drew a parallel between Hutchinson and the ex-Cowboys star.The retired four-time Super Bowl champion said that while Parsons is one of the top defensive players of the season, Hutchinson is the favorite to take home the Defensive Player of the Year award.&quot;Micah Parsons is going to be there for the top Defensive Player of the Year though, the whole entire year,&quot; Gronkowski said. &quot;Because of just how special of a player he is. What I really like is his explosiveness. You don't really see guys that have that type of explosiveness in the league, and that's why he's a once-in-a-generation player.&quot;But I think it's going to be Aidan Hutchinson, his rival in the division, same position basically, defensive end, outside linebacker. But Aiden Hutchinson, he's gonna come back with a vengeance. I mean, he was absolutely dominating last year.&quot;I love him as a player, I love him as a person, I just love the way that he works. He loves the game of football so much, ... Aidan Hutchinson is one of those guys that will come back as a better player coming back from that injury last year,&quot; he added.Last season, Hutchinson suffered a broken fibula and tibia in Week 6 against the Cowboys. This resulted in him being sidelined after just five games for the Lions. He underwent surgery to address the injury and has since then made a full recovery and is cleared to play this upcoming season.Will Micah Parsons face Aidan Hutchinson this season?Micah Parsons and Aidan Hutchinson will face each other this year. The Packers host the Lions in their season opener on Sept. 7 at Lambeau Field.Before the matchup, the Lions star shared his thoughts on Parsons' four-year, $188 million deal with the Packers, while also expressing his excitement about facing him on the gridiron.&quot;It's been a big year for D-ends. It's been a big year for the market. ... You know, I'm focused on the Green Bay Packers right now,&quot; Hutchinson said via The Athletic's Colton Pouncy on X/Twitter.Colton Pouncy @colton_pouncyLINKLions edge Aidan Hutchinson asked about the Micah Parsons contract: “It’s been a big year for D-ends. It’s been a big year for the market.” Adds: “You know, I’m focused on the Green Bay Packers right now.”The Packers versus Lions showdown will be broadcast on CBS Sports at 4:25 p.m. ET.