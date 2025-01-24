Golden Bachelor star Susan recalls bonding with Travis Kelce's mom Donna at luxury VIP suite

Golden Bachelor star Susan Noles recalled her time cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs alongside Travis Kelce's mom, Donna on Saturday when the Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans 23-14 in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The game was also attended by Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift, while his brother Jason provided commentary for ESPN.

Susan met Kelce's mother in the luxury suite of the Arrowhead Stadium. On Thursday, in an exclusive interview during the "I Do, Part 2" podcast, Noles shared details about the game day and opened up about her bonding with Donna.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Donna and I met last year, we did a job for a company. We were hired again this year, and that was part of it. We did filming all day," Noles said.

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

After struggling during the regular season, Travis Kelce recorded seven passes for 117 yards against the Texans. Additionally, he scored one touchdown during the game.

Susan Noles opens up about Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift was joined by her father and WNBA star Caitlin Clark for the divisional round game. However, Susan did not meet Swift during the game. She spoke about Swift in the "I Do, Part 2" podcast.

“Donna stayed for most of the game and then she went over to their box — Taylor’s family’s there and everything," Noles said. "I said to one of the producers, ‘Everybody wants to know if I’m going to meet Taylor Swift.’ Obviously, not."

Notably, Susan Noles has shared several pictures from game day on her Instagram account. She posted snaps with Donna Kelce. For the game day, Kelce's mother donned a Chiefs t-shirt, while Noles wore Jason Kelce's Eagles "62" t-shirt.

"Game Day Kansas City Baby with Donna #noles #kelce #gameday #moms," Noles wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs are preparing for their AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.