  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Gonna be living with his dad again soon" - NFL fans react to Shedeur Sanders spending $500,000 on custom Rolls-Royce 

"Gonna be living with his dad again soon" - NFL fans react to Shedeur Sanders spending $500,000 on custom Rolls-Royce 

By Arnold
Modified May 26, 2025 14:56 GMT
Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp - Source: Getty
Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp - Source: Getty

Shedeur Sanders treated himself to a big purchase, less than a month after being drafted by the Cleveland Browns. The quarterback reportedly bought himself a $500,000 custom-made Rolls-Royce in olive green.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After Sanders shared a video of his new car on social media, fans weren't too pleased with his lavish purchase.

"Gonna be living with his dad again soon," one tweeted.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
"We are witnessing bankruptcy in action," another added.
"Ngl, this not a good look," a third commented.

Many others also criticized Sanders for buying a luxury car ahead of his rookie season in the NFL.

"So dumb." one wrote.
"You just can’t fix stupid," another tweeted.
"What a f***ing idiot," a user commented.

Sanders had reportedly hinted that he was planning to buy a Rolls-Royce a few months ago. In February, he was spotted eyeing some high-end automobiles at Vegas Auto Gallery.

Ad

While Sanders had several car options to pick from, it appears that he eventually settled on buying a Rolls-Royce.

In December, Sanders bought his former Colorado teammate, Jordan Seaton, a Maybach worth $200,000. Seaton was a key player in the Buffs' offensive line and helped Sanders win the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award.

Since Sanders bought the Maybach for Seaton when he was in college, he likely used some of his NIL money for the purchase. For his new Rolls-Royce, the Browns QB might have used the money he received from his rookie NFL deal.

Ad

A look at Shedeur Sanders' rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn
Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

According to reports, Shedeur Sanders signed a four-year, $4.6 million contract with the Browns earlier in May. The rookie deal reportedly included a $447,380 signing bonus.

Ad

Sanders has been linked with getting the QB1 role for the Browns in the 2025 season. However, he will need to pip the likes of Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Sanders reportedly impressed the Browns' coaching staff at the rookie minicamp and he will want to continue his upward trajectory at the OTAs.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications