"Gonna be living with his dad again soon" - NFL fans react to Shedeur Sanders spending $500,000 on custom Rolls-Royce 

Shedeur Sanders treated himself to a big purchase, less than a month after being drafted by the Cleveland Browns. The quarterback reportedly bought himself a $500,000 custom-made Rolls-Royce in olive green.
After Sanders shared a video of his new car on social media, fans weren't too pleased with his lavish purchase.
"Gonna be living with his dad again soon," one tweeted.
"We are witnessing bankruptcy in action," another added.
"Ngl, this not a good look," a third commented.
Many others also criticized Sanders for buying a luxury car ahead of his rookie season in the NFL.
"So dumb." one wrote.
"You just can’t fix stupid," another tweeted.
"What a f***ing idiot," a user commented.
Sanders had reportedly hinted that he was planning to buy a Rolls-Royce a few months ago. In February, he was spotted eyeing some high-end automobiles at Vegas Auto Gallery.
While Sanders had several car options to pick from, it appears that he eventually settled on buying a Rolls-Royce.
In December, Sanders bought his former Colorado teammate, Jordan Seaton, a Maybach worth $200,000. Seaton was a key player in the Buffs' offensive line and helped Sanders win the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award.
Since Sanders bought the Maybach for Seaton when he was in college, he likely used some of his NIL money for the purchase. For his new Rolls-Royce, the Browns QB might have used the money he received from his rookie NFL deal.
A look at Shedeur Sanders' rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns
According to reports, Shedeur Sanders signed a four-year, $4.6 million contract with the Browns earlier in May. The rookie deal reportedly included a $447,380 signing bonus.
Sanders has been linked with getting the QB1 role for the Browns in the 2025 season. However, he will need to pip the likes of Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.
Sanders reportedly impressed the Browns' coaching staff at the rookie minicamp and he will want to continue his upward trajectory at the OTAs.
