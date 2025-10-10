“Gonna tell my wife this”: NFL fans react to Chris Jones calling missed tackle on Trevor Lawrence a “teaching point”

Chris Jones has explained why he failed to give his full effort on the Jacksonville Jaguars' game-winning touchdown. The Kansas City Chiefs' star pass rusher has been widely criticized for his team's loss on Monday night, following the humiliating late-game moment.Jones was seen watching the sequence of the Jaguars’ play from the one-yard line and didn't make a considerable effort to pursue and tackle Trevor Lawrence. The quarterback, despite falling twice while moving backward, was able to rush for a touchdown to seal the game.“It's a teaching point for me, a little adversity,&quot; Jones said on Thursday. “I can't think the play is over. It's a learning lesson. I thought it was over. I thought we had him down, so I kind of stopped and was about to celebrate. Then I realized he wasn't down.”Chris Jones, who led the Chiefs' defense in snaps with 48, also made it known that he's put the disappointment behind him and he's now focused on the team's next game.“I've been focused on the Lions since [Monday's] game,&quot; Jones said. &quot;You can't hold your head [down] on one play or one game. You learn from it, you take notes, and you keep pushing.”However, Chris Jones’ words while addressing the awkward situation have generated a lot of reactions from NFL fans. Despite his regret, a lot of fans continue to criticize the moment.Here’s a look at some of the reactions online:FearTheBeard @fearTHEbeard927LINK@AdamSchefter @ByNateTaylor Gonna tell my wife this when I get drunk tonight after the Eagles and Phillies winBill Carson @bill2carLINK@AdamSchefter @ByNateTaylor NFL starters usually in about 50 plays per game. Average play time is 4 to 5 seconds. Amazing so many do not always give 100% effort when their total playing time for the week is about 4 to 5 minutes.Humble @Humble_ReminderLINK@AdamSchefter @ByNateTaylor Sometimes you have to use those opportunities as a change to teach and result in learning more!Corey's Gaming Hub @GreatStoryCoreyLINK@AdamSchefter @ByNateTaylor Yea I'm sure Andy Reid taught him good after that.SkatPack @Jared002399LINK@AdamSchefter @ByNateTaylor Bros 84 and said “teaching moment”😭😭😭Pramod Sharma @capksharmaLINK@AdamSchefter @ByNateTaylor Tough break for Jones—calling it a &quot;teaching point&quot; shows accountability. That late stumble by Lawrence was wild! Chiefs need to regroup fast. #NFL #ChiefsKingdom #JaguarsChris Jones claims his social media accounts were deactivated before MondayIt became known after the Monday night game that Chris Jones’ social accounts have been deactivated. Many believe the defensive end made the move to avoid criticism stemming from his mistake in the game. However, Jones denied that on Thursday.&quot;I posted a Drake quote, 'I'll see you in the summer of 2026,'&quot; Jones said. &quot;I never run from constructive criticism. I've never been that guy. I've always addressed it head on, actually. It's a lot you can take from criticism. It's like fuel, like gas, for me personally.“I guess people wanted to address me head-on on social media, and they [saw] it wasn't active. They figured that I deleted it for [my performance], but it was deleted a couple days before.”Jones will look to make up for his mistake when the Kansas City Chiefs come up against the explosive offense of the Detroit Lions in Week 6. The Chiefs fell to 2-3 following the loss to the Jaguars, and will be aiming to secure a win against the in-form Lions.