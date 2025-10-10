  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Gonna tell my wife this”: NFL fans react to Chris Jones calling missed tackle on Trevor Lawrence a “teaching point”

“Gonna tell my wife this”: NFL fans react to Chris Jones calling missed tackle on Trevor Lawrence a “teaching point”

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Oct 10, 2025 00:42 GMT
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

Chris Jones has explained why he failed to give his full effort on the Jacksonville Jaguars' game-winning touchdown. The Kansas City Chiefs' star pass rusher has been widely criticized for his team's loss on Monday night, following the humiliating late-game moment.

Ad

Jones was seen watching the sequence of the Jaguars’ play from the one-yard line and didn't make a considerable effort to pursue and tackle Trevor Lawrence. The quarterback, despite falling twice while moving backward, was able to rush for a touchdown to seal the game.

“It's a teaching point for me, a little adversity," Jones said on Thursday. “I can't think the play is over. It's a learning lesson. I thought it was over. I thought we had him down, so I kind of stopped and was about to celebrate. Then I realized he wasn't down.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Chris Jones, who led the Chiefs' defense in snaps with 48, also made it known that he's put the disappointment behind him and he's now focused on the team's next game.

“I've been focused on the Lions since [Monday's] game," Jones said. "You can't hold your head [down] on one play or one game. You learn from it, you take notes, and you keep pushing.”
Ad

However, Chris Jones’ words while addressing the awkward situation have generated a lot of reactions from NFL fans. Despite his regret, a lot of fans continue to criticize the moment.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions online:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Chris Jones claims his social media accounts were deactivated before Monday

It became known after the Monday night game that Chris Jones’ social accounts have been deactivated. Many believe the defensive end made the move to avoid criticism stemming from his mistake in the game. However, Jones denied that on Thursday.

"I posted a Drake quote, 'I'll see you in the summer of 2026,'" Jones said. "I never run from constructive criticism. I've never been that guy. I've always addressed it head on, actually. It's a lot you can take from criticism. It's like fuel, like gas, for me personally.
Ad
“I guess people wanted to address me head-on on social media, and they [saw] it wasn't active. They figured that I deleted it for [my performance], but it was deleted a couple days before.”

Jones will look to make up for his mistake when the Kansas City Chiefs come up against the explosive offense of the Detroit Lions in Week 6. The Chiefs fell to 2-3 following the loss to the Jaguars, and will be aiming to secure a win against the in-form Lions.

About the author
Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf

Twitter icon

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Farouk Yusuf
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications