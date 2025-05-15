"Good their teams suck" - NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward get zero slots in primetime games

On Wednesday, the National Football League released the schedule of each team for the upcoming 2025 season.

In a somewhat surprising move, the NFL did not give the Tennessee Titans or the Cleveland Browns any prime time television games, as reported by NFL analyst Dov Kleiman. This means that Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders will not be seen in prime time this year.

"Awful: Titans rookie QB Cam Ward and Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders will NOT have any primetime games this season. A bizarre move by the NFL...😔🧐." they posted on X.

In response, some NFL fans highlighted how this was not surprising at all, given how bad those two teams currently are.

"Good their teams suck." one fan wrote.

"Why should a 5th round get get a prime time game? Every team has a 5th round pick lol. As for Ward, why should the worst team in the League get one?." one fan wrote.

"That’s what happens when you’re a bad team. Welcome to Carolina the last few years." one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, there were some NFL fans who thought that the Titans and the Browns should have received at least one prime time matchup.

"Titans should definitely have at least 1." one fan wrote.

"The NFL is ALWAYS disrespecting the Titans." one fan wrote.

"Sanders makes sense. Not so sure about leaving Cam off being the 1 pick.." one fan wrote.

Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns 2025 schedule prediction

The Titans play a combination of 1:00 PM ET, 4:05 PM ET, and 4:25 PM ET games in 2025. Meanwhile, the Browns play mostly at 1:00 PM ET, but they are also playing in one of the NFL London Games from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 9:30 AM ET.

We used Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor Tool to see where the Titans and Browns would finish in 2025 after the schedule was released.

The Titans finished the campaign with a 7-10 record, good enough for second in the AFC South division. Surprisingly, they defeated the Houston Texans and finished well above them in the standings, the team that won the division in 2024.

Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor Tool

However, the Browns could not find the same amount of success, as they finished the campaign fourth place in the AFC North with a record of 4-13. Neither the Titans or the Browns made the playoffs in that simulation.

Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor Tool

