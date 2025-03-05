"Got a bad taste in my mouth" - Travis Kelce makes feelings known on not retiring after Super Bowl loss

Travis Kelce is coming back. The future Hall of Fame tight end has decided that he wants to play one more season. He announced on Thursday via his podcast "New Heights." In this week’s episode, Kelce explained why he decided to come back. He told his brother Jason Kelce that his primary reason is his love for the game.

"I think the biggest thing is that I f**ing love playing the game. It's a good reason—I love playing,” Travis said.

“I still feel like I can play at a high level and possibly at a higher level than I did last year. I don’t think it was my best outing, you know? I think I let my guys down in a lot more moments than I helped them, especially if you look at my track record and how I’ve been in years past. I don’t know if that’s true, but, you know, I want to give it a good run.”

Travis Kelce also reflected on the Super Bowl loss, and he admitted that the way it ended is partly the reason why he is coming back.

“I got a bad taste in my mouth about how I ended the year, how well I was playing, and how accountable I was for the people around me,” the tight end said.

He also showed his affection for the people of Kansas City.

“I love so many people in Kansas City—both in that facility and in the community—and it’s home for me now,” Travis added.

"I don’t want to leave that life yet. I’ve put in a lot of hard work, and I’ve put a lot of focus into being the best I can for KC. Last year just didn’t end well for us, and I feel like there’s a responsibility in me to play out the contract I initially signed and give Kansas City my best."

Travis Kelce is one of the longest tenured one-team players

With the announcement that Travis Kelce will return for his 13th season, he will become one of the longest-tenured active players to have spent their entire NFL career with the same organization.

The only players ahead of him are Pittsburgh Steelers’ Cameron Heyward (entering the 15th season), Cameron Jordan of the New Orleans Saints (15th), Baltimore Ravens’ Justin Tucker (14th) and Harrison Smith of the Minnesota Vikings (14th).

Lavonte David and Brandon Graham would also be on this list if they return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles respectively.

Travis Kelce was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs from the University of Cincinnati in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

