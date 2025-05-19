"Got carried by his team" - NFL fans react to "overrated" Nick Sirianni's multi-year contract extension after 2025 Super Bowl win

Nick Sirianni's contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday drew a lot of reaction from around the NFL. The coach appeared in his second Super Bowl with the Eagles in February, avenging their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs two years ago.

Expectations were high on the team, and Sirianni was under heavy criticism. FOX Sports analyst Chris Broussard warned the players about not delivering against the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round, as Sirianni could lose his job.

Fans also raised their eyebrows during the LA Rams game in the divisional round, when Philadelphia almost blew a 13-point lead. Even after the 2025 Super Bowl win, some fans haven't changed their minds and were still not sold on Sirianni's ability to lead the team.

With the new deal reportedly being one of the top in the league among coaches, fans showed their displeasure with the Eagles' decision.

"Most overrated coach in the league. Got carried by his team," one fan wrote.

"Overrated head coach," another fan said.

"Why on Earth would they do this??" another fan commented.

The criticism didn't stop, as some said others did the job for Sirianni and wondered when Philadelphia fans would start asking for his firing again.

"Better to be lucky than good. Example: Nick Sirianni," one fan wrote.

"How many weeks into next season Philly fans are crying and calling for him to get fired?" another fan said.

"Carried by Howie," another fan tweeted.

However, the Eagles are convinced they have the right man for the job, and the Vince Lombardi trophy they won three months ago is the biggest proof of that.

How well has Nick Sirianni fared with the Philadelphia Eagles?

Seeing all the negative comments some fans made about Nick Sirianni, one would think that he's a massive underachiever. However, over his five-season tenure with the Eagles, Sirianni holds a 48-20 record, the third-highest career winning percentage in the Super Bowl era.

He has guided Philadelphia to two Super Bowl appearances after the title they won under Doug Pederson in 2018. The Eagles lost the first and won the second game, completely dominating Kansas City 40-22. It also ended the Chiefs' hopes of becoming the first team ever to win three straight Super Bowls

