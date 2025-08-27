"Got cooked by 40-year-old Kelce in the playoffs": NFL fans react to Kyle Hamilton's $100,400,000 Ravens extension

NFL fans have reacted to the Baltimore Ravens extending safety Kyle Hamilton.According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens signed Hamilton to a four-year, $100.4 million extension. The deal is the largest for a safety in NFL history, with $82 million guaranteed - shattering the previous record of $45 million.&quot;All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton and the Baltimore Ravens reached agreement today on a four-year, $100.4 million extension, the largest for a safety in NFL history. The deal, negotiated by Kyle McCarthy and Brian Murphy of @AthletesFirst, includes $82 million guaranteed - which surpasses the previous record of $45M for a Safety.&quot;The record-setting contract quickly drew a flood of reactions from fans on X.&quot;i don't understand how people are saying overpaid... literally the best safety in the league,&quot; one fan said.The responses didn’t stop there. Here are a few more:&quot;Thats Future HOFR KYLE HAMILTON! NO.14 THE 🐐! The Best Safety/Linebacker/Slot CB/DE Blitzer- 3 Level Defender in the NFL Period! A True Unicorn!!&quot; another fan said.&quot;Steal for the Ravens. One of the few safeties well worthy of a big AAV in the NFL. A lot of teams overlooked this guy because of his “metrics” at the combine. Way to prove em wrong, Kyle!&quot; said another fan.&quot;Same dude who got cooked by 40 year old Kelce in the playoffs,&quot; one more said.Kyle Hamilton continues impressive career with BaltimoreNFL: Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants - Source: ImagnThe Ravens drafted Hamilton in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 14th overall pick. Since arriving in Baltimore, the 24-year-old has quickly developed into one of the league’s most versatile and impactful defensive backs.Hamilton’s 2024 campaign further cemented his status as an elite safety. He finished the year with over 100 total tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception. His ability to line up in multiple spots—deep safety, slot corner, or box defender—has made him invaluable to the Ravens’ defense.Now locked up for the foreseeable future, Hamilton will remain a cornerstone of Baltimore’s defense as Lamar Jackson and company look to capture their first Super Bowl together. The Ravens haven’t appeared in a Super Bowl since 2013, when they defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.With a stacked roster featuring Jackson, running back Derrick Henry, receiver Zay Flowers, and Hamilton anchoring the defense, Baltimore enters 2025 as one of the AFC’s top contenders.The Ravens open their regular season against the Buffalo Bills on September 7 in what could be an early preview of an AFC playoff matchup.