“Got to go crazy this year”- Puka Nacua motivated by tight championship window for Rams with Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams came into the offseason with plans to move on from Matthew Stafford. However, after discussions between the quarterback and the team's top brass, they decided it was best to stick with each other rather than hit the reset button and commit to a roster rebuild.

Ad

The Rams and their stars understand that their run with Stafford will run for two more years at most, and they have to capitalize on it to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Wide receiver Puka Nacua wants to help LA win a Super Bowl as early as next year and has set an extremely lofty goal for himself to aid the franchise's quest to become world champions for the third time.

On wide receivers Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown's podcast, the Rams star revealed he wants to lead the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns next season:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm trying to win that Triple Crown... Being like, 'Man, got to go crazy this year.' We only got a couple years left with Matthew... It's like there's such a small window, bro." [From 42:30]

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Matthew Stafford contract: QB and Rams to discuss future again in 2026

After conversations with the Rams, Matthew Stafford readjusted his contract and got a pay raise. However, the team structured the deal to ensure they not only create cap space this offseason but can also part ways with the quarterback next year without massive financial ramifications.

When asked about the quarterback's future in a press conference earlier this month, head coach Sean McVay said:

Ad

“[Team exec] Tony [Pastoors] will work through all those semantics with our group but ultimately, we were able to agree on what that adjustment would be for this coming year with the two years that he has remaining under contract with the Rams."

He added that the team could retain Stafford's services for the 2026 season and allow him to see out his contract with the team. However, Matthew Stafford needs to have a bounce-back season for the Rams to consider that possibility.

The 37-year-old threw for only 3,762 passing yards and 20 touchdown passes with eight interceptions. The veteran will have to play significantly better, especially now that he has Davante Adams at his disposal, to ensure he remains with LA beyond the upcoming campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.