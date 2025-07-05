"Got to remove any young threat" - Skip Bayless senses trap for Shedeur Sanders with Browns projected to land Cade Klubnik in 2026

Shedeur Sanders' future with the Cleveland Browns might be in jeopardy. NFL analyst Skip Bayless gave his thoughts on ESPN's Matt Miller's recent mock draft for next year. Miller predicts that the Buffalo Bills might win the Super Bowl over the Philadelphia Eagles next season.

He also had the Browns finishing worst and getting the first pick in the 2026 NFL draft. Miller predicts the team will pick Clemson's QB Cade Klubnik.

Bayless recapped how the Browns selected Dillon Gabriel over Sanders in this year's draft and noted that the franchise also has Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Deshaun Watson as quarterbacks.

The veteran analyst said if Miller's right and the Browns pick another QB as their first pick next season, it could spell trouble for Sanders.

"If Matt Miller is right, then I don't know. I'd have to assume Shedeur would have to beat out Dillon Gabriel to be Klubnik's backup as they go forward," Bayless said. "Unless, of course, the Browns just say, "We've got to remove any young threat to Klubnik." And if they just kept Joe Flacco as mentor backup quarterback at age 41, I guess they could go that direction.

"The point is, this really shook me up to see a projection of the Browns taking their quarterback of the future next year when I thought Shedeur Sanders would be the Titans or the Giants or maybe the Saints quarterback of the future."

Shedeur Sanders' NFL team has a stacked quarterback room

The Browns have a stacked quarterback room. The franchise selected Dillon Gabriel in the third round this year and picked Shedeur Sanders in the fifth. Apart from the rookies, the team also has veteran Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Deshaun Watson.

Sanders would have to fight hard to get some game time next season and whenever the opportunity presents, he needs to give it his all. Last season in Colorado, the QB accumulated a total of 4,134 passing yards and scored 37 touchdowns. He even won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

The rookie would like to replicate that success in the NFL next season.

