“Gotta keep the league guessing”: NFL fans react on last-minute change to Giants contingent for Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter’ pro day

It is Colorado’s Pro Day on Friday, and top prospects Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders will work out for the New York Giants and the 31 other NFL teams. New York decided to make a last-minute change to its traveling contingent. Giants beat reporter Art Stapleton reported that Brian Daboll changed his plans and will attend the pro day in person after initially not being scheduled.

The team's fans like the change, considering how big the decision will be for the organization’s long-term future.

"Gotta keep the league guessing,” a fan tweeted.

“Wow they really are going to get both of them,”, a fan said.

“Was trying to make sense of why he wasn’t going previously. Kinda understood it if his mind was made up in taking him already, but at the end of the day, no downside to just seeing him more. Maybe you can pick up on an interaction with his current teammates. Anything can help,” one fan wrote.

“Art (Stapleton), are these moves based on the rumors swinging that Browns went from Shadeur to Abdul? Sounds like Russ was a reax to Shadeur rumors and now that it’s Abdul in every mock, they’re looking again at Shadeur? Or just coincidence?” a fan commented.

USA Today's Art Stapleton explained that it was a coincidence.

However, some are apprehensive of the team drafting Sanders with the third overall pick.

“We gotta get Abdul Carter the QBs aren’t worth it,” a fan wrote.

“Please no shedeur,” another fan commented.

The New York Giants have a major decision to make on Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter

The New York Giants will be one of the biggest questions in the upcoming NFL draft. With the third overall pick, at least one of the two Colorado Buffaloes stars will still be available to them. They may even have to pick between them.

The Giants addressed their short-term quarterback problem in free agency, signing two veterans, Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, to short-term deals. They could still be in the market for a long-term answer and Shedeur Sanders may be available when they pick. They could also add hybrid star Travis Hunter, who can play next to Malik Nabers at wide receiver while doubling down with cornerback duties.

