Dylan Raiola's resemblance to Patrick Mahomes is notable, but the Nebraska quarterback is trying to copy the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's style. He returned to play during the week at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Chiefs, with Mahomes attending the game.
Nebraska won the game, but even the hand signals made by the Chiefs quarterback seemed to be copied by Raiola. His development from the 2024 season was overshadowed by the comparisons with Mahomes.
NFL fans, who already trolled him for being a Mahomes look-alike in 2024, took to Twitter to mock the young quarterback once again, especially during Nebraska's season opener against the University of Cincinnati:
"Gotta see Raiola's girlfriend. If she looks like Brittany, he’s going to hell", wrote one fan mentioning Mahomes' wife.
"It’s not Dylan Raiola’s fault he has the exact same haircut, facial hair, sunglasses, jersey number, pregame ritual and dresses exactly like him. That’s just a coincidence", trolled a second fan.
"I would love to see Nebraska be good again and I hope Raiola has a long happy career. But this will never not be weird", a third fan wrote.
Dylan Raiola says he "can't get mad" at God for looking like Mahomes
The Nebraska quarterback recently made an appearance on CBS Sports' "Confidential Conversations" and spoke about the chatter on his resemblance to Mahomes. He answered politely, stating that "he's cool" with the Chiefs quarterback.
"It ain’t cap, it’s real love. Everybody is like ‘oh you want to be like him’ and all this stuff. It just so happened that he played baseball and I played baseball. He plays quarterback and I play quarterback and we look alike. I can’t get mad at God for making me look like him. All that hating stuff can go. I’m good on that. We’re cool. I can reach out. Call and text him whenever."
He's not available to declare for the 2026 NFL draft. He's a true sophomore this season, meaning that the early he can move to the league is after the 2026 season.
If Dylan Raiola does make it to the NFL, it will be interesting to see whether there will be a game between the two quarterbacks.
