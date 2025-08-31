  • home icon
  • "Gotta see if his gf looks like Brittany": NFL fans mock Dylan Raiola for copying Patrick Mahomes' look

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Aug 31, 2025 13:07 GMT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 28 Nebraska vs Cincinnati - Source: Getty
Dylan Raiola looks like a clone of Patrick Mahomes - Source: Getty

Dylan Raiola's resemblance to Patrick Mahomes is notable, but the Nebraska quarterback is trying to copy the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's style. He returned to play during the week at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Chiefs, with Mahomes attending the game.

Nebraska won the game, but even the hand signals made by the Chiefs quarterback seemed to be copied by Raiola. His development from the 2024 season was overshadowed by the comparisons with Mahomes.

NFL fans, who already trolled him for being a Mahomes look-alike in 2024, took to Twitter to mock the young quarterback once again, especially during Nebraska's season opener against the University of Cincinnati:

"Gotta see Raiola's girlfriend. If she looks like Brittany, he’s going to hell", wrote one fan mentioning Mahomes' wife.
"It’s not Dylan Raiola’s fault he has the exact same haircut, facial hair, sunglasses, jersey number, pregame ritual and dresses exactly like him. That’s just a coincidence", trolled a second fan.
"I would love to see Nebraska be good again and I hope Raiola has a long happy career. But this will never not be weird", a third fan wrote.
Dylan Raiola says he "can't get mad" at God for looking like Mahomes

The Nebraska quarterback recently made an appearance on CBS Sports' "Confidential Conversations" and spoke about the chatter on his resemblance to Mahomes. He answered politely, stating that "he's cool" with the Chiefs quarterback.

"It ain’t cap, it’s real love. Everybody is like ‘oh you want to be like him’ and all this stuff. It just so happened that he played baseball and I played baseball. He plays quarterback and I play quarterback and we look alike. I can’t get mad at God for making me look like him. All that hating stuff can go. I’m good on that. We’re cool. I can reach out. Call and text him whenever."
He's not available to declare for the 2026 NFL draft. He's a true sophomore this season, meaning that the early he can move to the league is after the 2026 season.

If Dylan Raiola does make it to the NFL, it will be interesting to see whether there will be a game between the two quarterbacks.

Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

bell-icon Manage notifications