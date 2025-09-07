"Grandpa is back": NFL fans react as Aaron Rodgers arrives at MetLife Stadium for Steelers-Jets Week 1 game

Aaron Rodgers will make his regular-season debut for the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets. The quarterback spent the past two seasons with the Jets before being released in the offseason.When fans caught a glimpse of Rodgers returning to New York as a Pittsburgh player, they had some wild reactions.&quot;Grandpa is back!&quot; one tweeted.$Ritchie$ @WhoDeyRitchieLINK@MikeGarafolo @TomPelissero Grandpa is back!&quot;Hope he brought snacks,&quot; another added.&quot;He's getting sacked 10 times,&quot; a third commented.Here are a few more reactions.&quot;Gonna be a good one,&quot; a user tweeted.&quot;Wonder if he seeking vengeance for that wasted plane trip,&quot; one wrote.&quot;Rodgers returns to MetLife, Steelers ready to roll!&quot; a fan commented.In his first year with the Jets in 2023, Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon in the Week 1 game, which ruled him out for the rest of the season.Last season, Rodgers recorded 3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as New York finished with a 5-12 record.A few months after the Jets released Rodgers in the offseason, the QB said that New York coach Aaron Glenn told him that he didn't see the veteran as part of his plans for the future.Although there was a lot of speculation around Rodgers' future in the NFL, he signed a one-year contract with the Steelers in June.How to watch Aaron Rodgers' Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets? TV schedule and live stream details for 2025 NFL Week 1 gameNFL: Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers - Source: ImagnThe Steelers vs. Jets Week 1 clash will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also live stream the contest on Paramount+ or Fubo.Here are some of the key details for the Steelers vs. Jets clash, where you can catch Aaron Rodgers in action:Date: Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025Time: 1 p.m. ETTV channel: CBSLive stream: Paramount+ or FuboVenue: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New York