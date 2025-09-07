  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Grandpa is back": NFL fans react as Aaron Rodgers arrives at MetLife Stadium for Steelers-Jets Week 1 game

"Grandpa is back": NFL fans react as Aaron Rodgers arrives at MetLife Stadium for Steelers-Jets Week 1 game

By Arnold
Modified Sep 07, 2025 15:14 GMT
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react as Aaron Rodgers arrives at MetLife Stadium for Steelers-Jets Week 1 game - Source: Imagn

Aaron Rodgers will make his regular-season debut for the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets. The quarterback spent the past two seasons with the Jets before being released in the offseason.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When fans caught a glimpse of Rodgers returning to New York as a Pittsburgh player, they had some wild reactions.

"Grandpa is back!" one tweeted.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
"Hope he brought snacks," another added.
"He's getting sacked 10 times," a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"Gonna be a good one," a user tweeted.
"Wonder if he seeking vengeance for that wasted plane trip," one wrote.
"Rodgers returns to MetLife, Steelers ready to roll!" a fan commented.

In his first year with the Jets in 2023, Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon in the Week 1 game, which ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Ad

Last season, Rodgers recorded 3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as New York finished with a 5-12 record.

A few months after the Jets released Rodgers in the offseason, the QB said that New York coach Aaron Glenn told him that he didn't see the veteran as part of his plans for the future.

Although there was a lot of speculation around Rodgers' future in the NFL, he signed a one-year contract with the Steelers in June.

Ad

How to watch Aaron Rodgers' Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets? TV schedule and live stream details for 2025 NFL Week 1 game

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers - Source: Imagn

The Steelers vs. Jets Week 1 clash will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also live stream the contest on Paramount+ or Fubo.

Ad

Here are some of the key details for the Steelers vs. Jets clash, where you can catch Aaron Rodgers in action:

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS
  • Live stream: Paramount+ or Fubo
  • Venue: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New York
About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications