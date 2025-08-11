"Great news for the Jets defense": NFL fans react as Jermaine Johnson gets activated from PUP after Achilles injury

The New York Jets pride themselves on being one of the better defensive-minded teams in the NFL. They added to their reputation by appointing defensive guru Aaron Glenn to become their coach ahead of the 2025 regular season.

Ad

With the start of the regular season around the corner, New York activated Jermaine Johnson on Sunday from the PUP list following his Achilles injury. The Pro Bowler is in a strong position to feature in Week 1.

NFL fans reacted to the news.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"great news for the jets defense, getting him back early is a huge boost," a fan said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Crypto Daddy ֎ @cryptodaaddy @RichCimini great news for the jets defense, getting him back early is a huge boost

Ad

Trending

"I really think this defense will be lights out!" another fan said.

However, not all the comments were positive.

"He’ll be out again by week 4," a fan tweeted.

"Overrated injury prone bum," another fan wrote.

"Hopefully they cut Clemons," one fan commented.

Johnson suffered a torn Achilles in September versus the Tennessee Titans. He was sidelined for the rest of the campaign.

Ad

The Jets missed the versatile linebacker. They ended up winning just five games all season, failing to reach the playoffs.

What's next for Jermaine Johnson and the Jets?

Jermaine Johnson is ramping up his reps as he aims to feature in Week 1 of the upcoming season. The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida State Seminoles product suffered the injury just one season removed from his maiden Pro Bowl nod.

Ad

Johnson passed his physical, and he's ready to return to practice. Jets coach Aaron Glenn spoke about his status.

"He is going through the protocol of getting himself ready," Glenn said on Sunday, via ESPN. "Everyone has their own protocol. He understands and he's working his a** off to get back, but we want to make sure we have him for the long haul."

Ad

Johnson was one of the most promising linebackers in the league before his injury. He recorded 55 tackles, 16 quarterback hits, 7.5 sacks and one interception in his Pro Bowl campaign. New York could have used such productivity in last year's disappointing campaign.

Next up for the Jets is a preseason game against the New York Giants on Saturday. They'll hope to continue the form from their 30-10 win versus the Green Bay Packers in their first preseason matchup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.