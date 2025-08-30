"Great players can’t play in it?": Ja’Whaun Bentley sounds off at Patriots over Jabrill Peppers’ unexpected release

The NFL teams decided their final 53-man roster for the upcoming season this week. Many fan favorites and top names did not make the cut. One of the most interesting players to be on the receiving end of such cuts was safety Jabrill Peppers. The New England Patriots released Peppers on Thursday.

Many believe that Peppers couldn't find a place in coach Mike Vrabel's one-gap defensive scheme, which prioritizes aggressive, decisive play over the previous two-gap style. Replying to a fan suggesting the same, former Patriots linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley wrote:

"where great players can’t play in it? must be a helluva scheme."

In another tweet, Bentley mentioned that he is sure his former teammate Jabrill Peppers will be all right:

"Pep will be fine for sure."

Peppers joined the Patriots on a one-year deal worth $2 million. Then, in 2023, he signed a two-year extension worth $9 million. Then again, in the following year, the safety signed a three-year contract worth $24 million. But as noted above, he was let go on Friday.

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel's goal is to build a team that will win the division

Mike Vrabel took over as the Patriots' new head coach after the franchise fired Jerod Mayo. While addressing his goals for the franchise in May, Vrabel established four core pillars for his team. These pillars are respect, trust, honesty and accountability.

"The foundation is going to be built on things like trust," Vrabel said. "The program is going to be built on honesty ... speaking the truth, seeking the truth, and handling the truth.

"Respect the football team and the people that are here, and we're building our program. The training staff, the equipment staff, the kitchen staff -- these people are all here to help you. We're going to treat those people with the highest respect."

Vrabel added that the goal of his program is to build a squad that will win championships.

"The overriding goals for that program that we're going to build is going to be, one, to win the division," Vrabel said.

It seems like Jabrill Peppers did not fit into Vrabel's vision for the Patriots. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the safety.

