Green Bay Packers 2021 season preview: 3 keys to a successful start in 2021-22 NFL campaign

The Green Bay Packers are hoping to take the final step in 2021. After two consecutive NFC Championship defeats, the Packers are desperate to end their Superbowl drought in what will surely be Aaron Rodgers' last season for the Packers.

The Packers travel to Jacksonville to take on the Saints in Week 1. The game is being played in Florida as the Saints can't play in New Orleans due to the damage caused by Hurricane Ida. It is a challenging opening game for the Packers. Sean Payton's team has always been well-coached and prepared. The Packers must nail these three things to come back from Florida with the win.

Keys to success for the Packers

1 - Protect Aaron Rodgers

When the Packers lost in the playoffs last season, the Buccaneers got after Aaron Rodgers in a big way. The Saints defensive front seven is another unit designed to disrupt opposition teams.

The Saints ranked in the top ten for both run-stop and pass-rush success. It is a powerful group. The Packers are missing star left tackle David Bakhtiari, and they lost center Corey Linsley in free agency.

The Packers line needs to keep Rodgers upright. And Rodgers must use his veteran moxie to fire the ball out quickly. If Rodgers and the offensive line neuter the Saints, their offense could flourish.

2 - Davante Adams must win his matchup against Marshon Lattimore

Davante Adams is the best receiver in the NFL. He and Rodgers share a brilliant relationship, and Adams will be essential in 2021. Week 1 offers a great matchup as Adams squares off against one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. Marshon Lattimore. The Saints cornerback is bold, aggressive, and fearless.

Lattimore may lack in size against Adams, but his speed matches up against the Packers wideout. Adams' footwork and patience should give him an advantage over Lattimore, but this is a contest that will run on all game long.

Davante Adams went OFF in Week 1 in 2020👀🔥



▪️14 Catches

▪️156 Yards

▪️2 TDs

▪️41.6 PPR Points



Predict his stat line vs. the Saints⬇️

pic.twitter.com/ASg5ZyRGL5 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) September 6, 2021

3 - Contain Alvin Kamara

Alvin Kamara is the Saints' most potent offensive weapon. The Packers' run-stopping linebackers are suspect. They must stop Kamara at source, which means winning the contest against the Saints' brilliant offensive line.

If Kamara breaks past the first level, he could fly past the Packers defenders. The onus will fall on nose tackle Kenny Clark to anchor the Packers' three-down linemen to clog up running lanes.

Also Read

Defense is about taking away the opponent's best player. The Packers might need to stack the tackle box in an attempt to contain and force Jameis Winston to beat them. If the Packers go all out to take Kamara away, they can force Winston and a weak wideout group to beat them.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar