Green Bay Packers Draft Picks 2023: How many picks does NFC North team have for upcoming Draft?

The Green Bay Packers are the winningest team in the NFL but haven't lifted the Lombardi Trophy in over a decade.

The Packers are likely moving on from Aaron Rodgers and begin a new era in Green Bay. The first thing they need to do to ace their rebuild is to have a solid 2023 NFL draft.

The Green Bay Packers have ten selections in the 2023 draft. They have retained all their initial picks in the first five rounds. Many people wondered about the amount of picks that the NFC North team has for the upcoming draft, and here we are going to discuss about the Green Bay Packers draft picks for the upcoming draft.

Green Bay Packers draft picks heading into 2023 NFL Draft

Green Bay Packers' draft picks for 2023 NFL Draft by round are as follows:

Round 1, Pick 15

Round 2, Pick 45

Round 3, Pick 78

Round 4, Pick 116

Round 5, Pick 149

Round 5, Pick 170*

Round 7, Pick 232

Round 7, Pick 235 (from DET via Los Angeles Rams)

Round 7, Pick 242 (from the Jacksonville Jaguars)

Round 7, Pick 256*

*Compensatory selection

The Packers are fond of stockpiling draft picks to give themselves the best chance at drafting an unheralded gem from college football. The Packers have had at least seven picks in the NFL draft since 2004. In the five drafts since Brian Gutekunst took over as GM in 2018, they've had 48 total picks.

They need their treasure chest of draft picks now more than ever, as they're likely embarking on a full-scale rebuild. So, let's see what Gutekunst has in store.

How did Green Bay Packers perform in 2022?

The Packers had a 2022 NFL season to forget, as the former NFC North Divisional champs did not make the postseason. That was even though they handed back-to-back NFL regular season MVP Aaron Rodgers at the center and some other lovely complementary pieces.

The Packers started the season with a landslide loss against the Minnesota Vikings in Minnesota. They were undone by the Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson duo, and you couldn't fault them for that.

Following their week one loss, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers bounced back with three wins against the Chicago Bears, Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots. However, that was as good as it got for Green Bay Packers in 2022.

Following their week four-overtime win against the Patriots, Green Bay lost five straight games, against the New York Giants, New York Jets, Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions. Aaron Rodgers started in all five losses, looking like a shell of his typical MVP self.

The Packers went on a 5-3 run to close out the season, but a jarring 20-16 final-day loss to the Detroit Lions sealed their fate. They missed the playoffs for only the second time since Rodgers became their undisputed starting quarterback, likely marking the end of the No. 12's time in Green Bay.

