NFL Rumors: Packers eye top-rated WR Chris Olave in Draft to help Aaron Rodgers' offensive weapon

Chris Olave is reportedly being eyed heavily by the Green Bay Packers. The Ohio State wide receiver has been a fan favorite for the Packers during the offseason. During an interview with Zach Gelb of CBS Sports, Olave said that he’s had many talks with the Packers:

“I had conversations with the Packers, a lot. We had a couple of Zooms, I talked to them a bit”

He also mentioned in that interview the possibility of having Aaron Rodgers as a teammate. He said that he’s the best quarterback ever and that everyone would want to play with him:

“Watching him growing up, I always thought he was the best quarterback ever. To be able to be on the field with him would be huge. Everything he does is different. Just watching him play, everyone would want to play with him.”

This offseason, the Packers have lost two of their receivers. The five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The receiver was later given a five-year, $140 million-dollar contract by the Raiders, including a $19,250,000 signing bonus, $65,670,000 guaranteed, and an average yearly salary of $28 million.

Also, receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed a three-year, $30 million-dollar contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. This includes a $6 million-dollar signing bonus, $15 million guaranteed and an average yearly salary of $10,000,000.

With the departure of both Adams and Valdez-Scantling, the wide receiver position is number one on the list for Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Olave and His Career at Ohio State

The receiver spent four seasons with the Buckeyes and had a nice collegiate career in Columbus. During his time with Ohio State, he had 175 receptions, 2,702 yards receiving, and 35 touchdowns.

His 13 touchdown receptions in 2021 were first in the Big Ten and he had the sixth-most in all of college football. Overall, he’s fifth all-time in Buckeyes history in receiving yards, third in receptions, and first in touchdown receptions.

Could he be the man to replace Adams? Could he prove the difference for Green Bay in their quest to reach this year's Superbowl? It's a possibility, but the receiver might not fall to them. Green Bay have the 22nd and the 28th picks in the first round. We’ll have to wait and see where Olave starts his NFL career in the 2022 NFL Draft.

