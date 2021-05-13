Green Bay Packers Schedule 2021: Dates, Times, Opposition & Predictions for all 17 games

The Green Bay Packers have a tough schedule in the 2021 NFL season. Their opponents in the 2021 campaign had a 54.2% win rate last season.

It will be hard to replicate last season’s 13-3 record, especially if star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is traded away.

The Green Bay Packers will begin with a trip to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in Week 1 to take on defending NFC South champions, the New Orleans Saints. They will also travel to face AFC champions Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes at Arrowhead Stadium later in the season.

If Aaron Rodgers lines up under center for the Green Bay Packers in 2021, they will be favored to win the NFC North for the third year in a row.

Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys

Week 1

Sunday, September 12, at New Orleans Saints, 4.25 p.m ET, FOX

Week 2

Monday, September 20, Detroit Lions, 8. 15 p.m ET, ESPN

Week 3

Sunday, September 26th, at San Francisco 49ers, 8.20 p.m ET, NBC

Week 4

Sunday, October 3rd, Pittsburgh Steelers, 4.25 p.m ET, CBS

Week 5

Sunday, October 10, at Cincinnati Bengals, 1.00 p.m ET, FOX

Week 6

Sunday, October 17, at Chicago Bears, 1.00 p.m ET, FOX

Week 7

Sunday, October 24, Washington Football Team, 1.00 p.m ET, FOX

Week 8

Thursday, October 28, at Arizona Cardinals, 8.20 p.m ET, FOX

Week 9

Sunday, November 7th, at Kansas City Chiefs, 4.25 p.m ET, FOX

Week 10

Sunday, November 14, Seattle Seahawks, 4.25 p.m ET, CBS

Week 11

Sunday, November 21, at Minnesota Vikings, 1.00 p.m. ET, FOX

Week 12

Sunday, November 28, Los Angeles Rams, 4.25 p.m ET, FOX

Week 13

BYE week

Week 14

Sunday, December 12, Chicago Bears, 8.20 p.m ET, NBC

Week 15

Sunday, December 19, at Baltimore Ravens, 1.00 p.m ET, FOX

Week 16

Saturday, December 25, Cleveland Browns, 4.30 p.m ET, FOX

Week 17

Sunday, January 2, Minnesota Vikings, 8.20 p.m ET, NBC

Week 18

Sunday, January 9, at Detroit Lions, 1.00 p.m ET, FOX

How much do Green Bay Packers tickets cost?

Here are the ticket costs for the Green Bay Packers' home games at Lambeau Field for the 2021 NFL season:

End zone seats are $58 for preseason, $118 for regular season

South end zone 700 level seats are $61 for preseason, $121 for regular season

South end zone 600 level seats are $64 for preseason, $129 for regular season

End zone to the 20‐yard line seats are $69 for preseason, $134 for regular season

Between the 20-yard lines seats are $74 for preseason, $149 for regular season.

How to get Packers tickets for the 2021 season

Unfortunately for Packers fans, there is a waiting list for season ticket packages. You can find all the ticket information you need at packers.com/tickets. You can also check out secondary ticket market sites like Vivid Seats, StubHub and SeatGeek.

Prediction

Green Bay Packers 2021 season prediction: 12 - 5 (If Rodgers is the QB)