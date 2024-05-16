Green Bay Packers Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

The Green Bay Packers surprised many observers by reaching the playoffs during the 2023 NFL season in what was Jordan Love's first year as a starter. Surrounded by a young team on both offense and defense, it was supposed to be a transitional year.

Instead, they made it all the way to the Divisional Round in the postseason after dumping out the Dallas Cowboys on the road. Therefore, the expectations are high that they can go even further in 2024. In fact, Jordan Love has explicitly stated that it is what they are aiming for going into this season.

But talk is cheap and they have to prove it on the field. Last season, they got lucky that Kirk Cousins, who was having an MVP-level season for the Vikings until that point went out injured. This season, they will have new challenges if they want to make it to the playoffs again. To do so, they will have to navigate the following 17 games.

Green Bay Packers Schedule 2024 and Opponents

The Packers' full schedule for 2024 follows below. They will play 17 games in 18 weeks, just like all other teams, and their bye week comes in Week 10.

Week Date Opponent Time (CT) TV Channels 1 06-Sep Philadelphia Eagles 7:15 PM Peacock 2 15-Sep Indianapolis Colts 12:00 PM FOX 3 22-Sep Tennessee Titans 12:00 PM FOX 4 29-Sep Minnesota Vikings 12:00 PM CBS 5 06-Oct Los Angeles Rams 3:25 PM CBS 6 13-Oct Arizona Cardinals 12:00 PM FOX 7 20-Oct Houston Texans 12:00 PM CBS 8 27-Oct Jacksonville Jaguars 12:00 PM FOX 9 03-Nov Detroit Lions 3:25 PM FOX 10 - BYE - - 11 17-Nov Chicago Bears 12:00 PM FOX 12 24-Nov San Francisco 49ers 3:25 PM FOX 13 28-Nov Miami Dolphins 7:20 PM NBC 14 05-Dec Detroit Lions 7:15 PM Amazon PRIME 15 15-Dec Seattle Seahawks 7:20 PM NBC 16 23-Dec New Orleans Saints 7:15 PM ESPN 17 29-Dec Minnesota Vikings 12:00 PM FOX 18 4/5-Jan '25 Chicago Bears TBD TBD

Green Bay Packers Home Schedule 2024

Lambeau Field has a rich and storied history but it will accomplish something in the 2024 season that it has never achieved before. The Packers faithful will be able to attend nine games for the first time ever as they will play more home matches than away games in a 17-game season. Here is the full slate.

Week Date Opponent Time (CT) TV Channels 2 15-Sep Indianapolis Colts 12:00 PM FOX 4 29-Sep Minnesota Vikings 12:00 PM CBS 6 13-Oct Arizona Cardinals 12:00 PM FOX 7 20-Oct Houston Texans 12:00 PM CBS 9 03-Nov Detroit Lions 3:25 PM FOX 12 24-Nov San Francisco 49ers 3:25 PM FOX 13 28-Nov Miami Dolphins 7:20 PM NBC 16 23-Dec New Orleans Saints 7:15 PM ESPN 18 4/5-Jan '25 Chicago Bears TBD TBD

Green Bay Packers Away Schedule 2024

The Packers begin the season playing away. In fact, they have to travel all the way to Sao Paulo, Brazil in Week 1 with the Eagles designated as the home team. Here is a full list of their matches on the road.

Week Date Opponent Time (CT) TV Channels 1 06-Sep Philadelphia Eagles 7:15 PM Peacock 3 22-Sep Tennessee Titans 12:00 PM FOX 5 06-Oct Los Angeles Rams 3:25 PM CBS 8 27-Oct Jacksonville Jaguars 12:00 PM FOX 11 17-Nov Chicago Bears 12:00 PM FOX 14 05-Dec Detroit Lions 7:15 PM Amazon PRIME 15 15-Dec Seattle Seahawks 7:20 PM NBC 17 29-Dec Minnesota Vikings 12:00 PM FOX

Green Bay Packers 2024 Season Outlook

The Green Bay Packers know that they will be up against the Detroit Lions, who made it to the NFC Championship last season, and a resurgent Chicago Bears, who now have Caleb Williams, Keenan Allen, D.J. Moore, and Rome Odunze. The Vikings have a new quarterback in National Champion J.J. McCarthy.

Winning in that division will be tough but they will back themselves on having a settled formula whereas the Vikings and the Bears have a new setup. The playoffs and the Divisional Round again should be a minimum target for the Packers in the 2024 season.