Green Bay Packers Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

The Green Bay Packers surprised many observers by reaching the playoffs during the 2023 NFL season in what was Jordan Love's first year as a starter. Surrounded by a young team on both offense and defense, it was supposed to be a transitional year.
Instead, they made it all the way to the Divisional Round in the postseason after dumping out the Dallas Cowboys on the road. Therefore, the expectations are high that they can go even further in 2024. In fact, Jordan Love has explicitly stated that it is what they are aiming for going into this season.
But talk is cheap and they have to prove it on the field. Last season, they got lucky that Kirk Cousins, who was having an MVP-level season for the Vikings until that point went out injured. This season, they will have new challenges if they want to make it to the playoffs again. To do so, they will have to navigate the following 17 games.
Green Bay Packers Schedule 2024 and Opponents
The Packers' full schedule for 2024 follows below. They will play 17 games in 18 weeks, just like all other teams, and their bye week comes in Week 10.
Green Bay Packers Home Schedule 2024
Lambeau Field has a rich and storied history but it will accomplish something in the 2024 season that it has never achieved before. The Packers faithful will be able to attend nine games for the first time ever as they will play more home matches than away games in a 17-game season. Here is the full slate.
Green Bay Packers Away Schedule 2024
The Packers begin the season playing away. In fact, they have to travel all the way to Sao Paulo, Brazil in Week 1 with the Eagles designated as the home team. Here is a full list of their matches on the road.
Green Bay Packers 2024 Season Outlook
The Green Bay Packers know that they will be up against the Detroit Lions, who made it to the NFC Championship last season, and a resurgent Chicago Bears, who now have Caleb Williams, Keenan Allen, D.J. Moore, and Rome Odunze. The Vikings have a new quarterback in National Champion J.J. McCarthy.
Winning in that division will be tough but they will back themselves on having a settled formula whereas the Vikings and the Bears have a new setup. The playoffs and the Divisional Round again should be a minimum target for the Packers in the 2024 season.