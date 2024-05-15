Green Bay Packers spend $73,000,000 to purchase 89-acres of land around Lambeau Field: Report

The Green Bay Packers have made another purchase of land around Lambeau Field. According to the Green Bay Press-Gazette, since 2006, the Packers have purchased $73 million in land surrounding Lambeau Field in Green Bay and Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin.

The team reportedly purchased a former home for $600,000 in January 2024. They also made two purchases last month, which included the former Packer Fastener building for $2.35 million and a gas station for $2.5 million.

The Green Bay Packers now own a total of 89 acres of land around the iconic stadium. However, Lambeau Field, the Don Hutson Center training facility, and the practice fields are not included because they are all owned by Brown County or the City of Green Bay.

What do the Green Bay Packers plan to use the land for?

The Green Bay Packers' purchase of over 80 acres of land throughout the last two decades could have many questioning their plans. According to the Green Bay Packers' Director of Public Affairs, Aaron Popkey, the organization plans to use the recently purchased land for the team's pro shop.

The Packers need additional space to process orders for the Packers Pro Shop, as they have recently outgrown the area of the warehouse they already own. The Packers may also use some of the extra space for storage and operations for the 2025 NFL Draft that will take place in Green Bay.

Aaron Popkey left the team's options open for the use of the property:

"From a long-term perspective, it’s been helpful to have flexibility with land and facilities. Long term, there could be a number of uses, including storage and operational support." Popkey said

The team used previous land purchases in 2007 and 2011 to create the district called "Titletown." The district now includes residential and shopping areas, which include Cabela's store.

The Packers currently lease Lambeau Field from the city of Green Bay, with the current lease under contract through the 2033 NFL season.